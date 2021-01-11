A Kiwi living near Washington: The draw of New Zealand has never been stronger

Natalie Hill and her husband are seriously considering leaving the US after last week's Capitol chaos.

OPINION: My husband and I have been living in the US for seven years after being transferred with his tech job from Sydney, Australia. We currently live in the Washington DC area with our two kids.

My husband is Swedish, however my family are Kiwis and are mostly all living in New Zealand. Our family and friends continue to ask why we are here.

The recent Capitol riots are just another negative impact of living in the US.

We live over the river from Arlington, Virginia and heard police sirens and helicopters flying overhead all afternoon on January 7 during the chaos. We were put under curfew for 12 hours.

We have friends in government who were evacuated through underground tunnels and it seems surreal that these events are actually happening. With Donald Trump creating this chaos, however, nothing is out of the realms of possibility.

The US is extremely polarised, and even with Joe Biden coming into power in a couple of weeks, the likelihood of continued political unrest seems likely.

In my opinion it’s going to take time to heal from this, not only from a social perspective perspective but also economically.

With the current Covid-19 surge in the US, having been home from work for months, in addition to schools being 100 per cent remote since March 2020, we are seriously considering leaving. The draw of New Zealand is strong at present.

For those looking at the US from NZ, know that majority of Americans are disgusted that this is happening and are also watching in horror as it takes place.

A quote from my friend today: "I don’t recognise our country anymore".