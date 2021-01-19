Joe Biden's inauguration to be US President: Everything you need to know

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be unlike any other in US history.

The inauguration of the president of the United States is a jubilant celebration marking the start of a new four-year term. Traditionally it involves massive crowds and throngs of cheering people, as well as parades, and a ball. But that won't be the case this year after the events of the Capitol riot.

On Thursday January 21 (NZT), Biden will take the oath of office and be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Here's everything you need to know about the times, events and how you can watch it unfold.

What to expect

The inauguration will be unlike any other with an unprecedented level of security in the wake of the deadly siege at the Capitol in early January, as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

About 25,000 vetted National Guard troops will be in Washington guarding against security threats.

Hundreds of thousands of people from all over America usually attend the event to watch the swearing in of their new president. However, this year, it's believed the numbers will be closer to just 1000 people in attendance, NPR reported. Thousands of flags have been placed into the Capitol grounds to replace the usual crowds.

Andrew Harnik/AP President-elect Joe Biden pictured speaking in December. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens behind him.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the west front of the US Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision for the next four years.

Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a ‘pass in review’ on the east front with members of the military. ‘Pass in reviews’ are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP National Guard troops reinforce security around the US Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The President-elect, his wife Dr Jill Biden, the Vice President-elect, and her husband Doug Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

This will be followed by a virtual “Parade Across America,” which will be televised for the American people. A virtual ball will later be held, involving actor Tom Hanks, musician Jon Bon Jovi and pop stars Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake.

The times and details

Stuff will be live blogging the event from about 5.30am on Thursday January 21. There will also be a live video available of the events for our readers to watch.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP With the US Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard change shifts as they exit through anti-scaling security fencing on January 16.

The inauguration is expected to begin at about 5.30am (NZT) with an invocation, pledge of allegiance and the national anthem which will be sung by Lady Gaga.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to be sworn in shortly before 6am. President-elect Biden will then be sworn in at about 6am on the Capitol's West Front, as is tradition.

Biden will then deliver his inaugural address, which his team have said will lay out his vision to “defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.”

The ceremony will also feature a musical performance from Jennifer Lopez.

Susan Walsh/AP Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Where will Donald Trump be?

For the first time in more than 100 years, the outgoing president, Donald Trump, will not be attending the inauguration.

An event is being held for the outgoing president at the military base in Maryland about four hours before Biden will take his oath, The Guardian reported.

Trump then plans to fly to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida using the Air Force One jumbo jet for the last time.