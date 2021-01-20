US President-elect Joe Biden tearful as he gives emotional speech ahead of inauguration

In a farewell speech to his home state, Delaware, Joe Biden gets emotional as he speaks about his family ahead of his inauguration as US President.

On the eve of his inauguration in Washington, President-elect Joe Biden has given an emotional speech in his home state of Delaware, in which he spoke about his late son.

Speaking at an event at the National Guard headquarters named after son Beau, Biden swore that he will “always be a proud son of the state of Delaware”.

“It's kind of emotional for me,” Biden told the crowd with teary eyes. “Look, you were with me my whole career, through the good times and the bad.”

With his voice thick with emotion, Biden told a crowd that “when I die, I've got Delaware written on my heart”.

READ MORE:

* Joe Biden's inauguration to be US President: Everything you need to know

* Joe Biden's presidential inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

* Joe Biden's pandemic era presidential inauguration will be like no other

* Joe Biden hires all-female senior communications team



Evan Vucci/AP President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Centre,.

The inauguration of the President-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is taking place in Washington on January 21 (NZT). At about 6am (NZT) Biden will take the oath of office and be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

His speech in his hometown will be one of his last ones before he is sworn in on the footsteps of the US Capitol.

Speaking to a socially-distanced crowd of about 100 people, Biden said that “it's deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here–the place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans”.

Evan Vucci/AP President-elect Joe Biden pictured getting emotional during his speech in Delaware.

During the speech, he recalled how he and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, first met in the state where he was a US senator. He also spoke about his late son, Beau, and how much he loved Delaware.

“I only have one regret, that he’s not here,” Biden said about his son, “because we should be introducing him as president”.

Biden also recalled his train trip with Barack Obama ahead of the 2009 inauguration in which Obama was sworn in as president and Biden as vice president.

Evan Vucci/AP President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pictured boarding a plane at New Castle Airport.

“Twelve years ago, I was waiting at the station in Wilmington for a Black man to pick me up on our way to Washington, where we were sworn in as president and vice president of the United States of America,” he said.

“And here we are today, my family and I, about to return again to Washington, to meet a Black woman of South Asian descent, to be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States. ... That's America. That's Delaware.”