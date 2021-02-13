Jill Biden decorates the White House lawns with Valentine's Day hearts to inspire 'a little joy, a little hope'

First Lady Jill Biden and President Biden walk with their two dogs on the lawn of the White House where hearts have been placed for Valentine's Day.

The first lady is a big fan of Valentine’s Day, it's been found.

On Saturday (NZ time), Dr Jill Biden erected about half a dozen heart-shaped cutouts on the White House lawn to commemorate Valentine’s, and to share her messages of hope and joy.

The hearts were each painted with a message, including: “unity”, “compassion”, “love”, “courage” “kindness” and “healing”.

A spokesperson said in a statement published by US media that: “Overnight, the first lady’s surprise Valentine messages to the country were installed on the north lawn for the weekend, hearkening back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family.

“As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humour, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favourite holidays.

Evan Vucci/AP A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington.

“Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden were also photographed by media walking on the lawn among the Valentine's hearts, holding cups of coffee on Saturday.

“We hope this lifted your spirits,” ABC reported Jill Biden telling reporters.

President Biden also shared a message to the American public, urging them to “stay strong” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is hope. There’s hope. You just have to stay strong. A lot of people have gone through unbearable suffering. They’ve lost their families, lost their children, lost their husbands, wives, moms, dads, and it’s almost unbearable,” ABC reported him saying.

“The only thing I can say to them is that they’re still in your heart. Think about them in your heart. They really are. I can tell you from experience, they’re in your heart.”

It's not the first time Jill Biden has put decorative hearts up at the White House. The president told reporters that during his first year as vice president during the Obama administration, his wife decorated a window in his White House office with a drawn heart that said, “Joe loves Jill”.

During his chat with reporters, the president was also asked to share his thoughts on the Senate trial. According to USA Today he said he was “anxious” to see what his Republican “friends” would do. He declined to say whether he thought Trump should be convicted, USA Today reported.

The Bidens also wished everyone a Happy Lunar New Year on Twitter, saying: “May this year bring happiness, health and prosperity”.