Man describes the moment his grandchildren hid in a coat closet during Colorado supermarket shooting

At least 10 people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Colorado, in the US.

Steven McCue​ described to US media the moment his two granddaughters hid in a coat closet for safety during the shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Tuesday (NZ time).

Speaking to television station KUSA, McCue said his granddaughters, aged about 13 and 14, had been at the shopping centre with their father, who was getting his Covid-19 vaccination at the pharmacy, when the shooting began.

“There was shooting, and he [his son-in-law] saw it and got the girls down. They ran and hid upstairs in a coat closet for an hour in the coats. They were communicating with my daughter through his phone, texting.”

David Zalubowski/AP Police stand outside the King Soopers supermarket where authorities say multiple people have been killed in the shooting.

His granddaughters and son-in-law managed to get eventually get out of the building with the help of police officers, he said.

McCue said he’d spoken to his youngest grandchild on the phone, and she was “acting tough and strong”.

“This is going to be pretty hard for them to live with I think,” McCue told KUSA.

Screenshot from video/KUSA Steven McCue​ described to US media how his two granddaughters hid in a coat closet for safety during the shooting.

McCue called the shooting “heartbreaking” and he was shaking while being interviewed. But he said he was “so glad they're safe”.

“It's not OK that we don't have better gun control laws... when it's your family... this has got to stop. Every week, every week in the United States there's a shooting. Now it's our turn and that should never be repeated anywhere.”

He said his granddaughters were great kids and had great parents, but said this was going to be “a hurdle to get over”.

David Zalubowski/AP Police surround the King Soopers supermarket.

Among the 10 people killed in the attack was 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley. Talley was the first officer to arrive at the scene.

A suspect had been taken into custody and was being treated for injuries, police said.

At a press conference, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold​ said Talley’s actions were “nothing short of heroic”.

“My heart goes out to the victims of this incident,” Herold was reported saying by local media. “I am grateful for the officers who responded.”

Joe Mahoney/AP Women hug on the corner of Broadway and Table Mesa Drive near the supermarket.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty told media that Talley was “by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department”.

“His life was cut far too short,” CNN reported him saying.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with customers rushing to exits at the front and back of the shop after shots were fired from a rifle, The Washington Post reported.

One witness told media that the shooter did not say anything before he opened fire.

Joe Mahoney/AP Heavily armed police approach the store.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Last week, eight people were killed in shootings at multiple Atlanta massage parlours. Seven of those killed were women, and six of them were of Asian descent.

Police have charged a 21-year-old man as a result of the Atlanta shootings.