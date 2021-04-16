Covid-19 messaging in US 'infinitely less bombastic' now Biden is in charge, Kiwi expat says

The handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States has become “infinitely less bombastic” since President Joe Biden took office, one Kiwi expat living in Texas says.

Alexander Gee​, who is originally from Christchurch, said Biden’s clear plan to vaccinate 200 million adults in the US within his first 100 days in office tackled an issue that was previously “overshadowed by rhetoric”.

“Since the Biden administration came into power, the messaging around Covid has become somewhat more cohesive and infinitely less bombastic.”

When former US president Donald Trump was in office at the beginning of the pandemic, Gee recalled politicians and the public were genuinely concerned, but the topic quickly became “staggeringly politicised”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Australia will have 1000 cases a week if borders are opened, Scott Morrison warns

* Trans-Tasman bubble's 'unintended consequence': Returning Kiwis' transit flights through Australia cancelled

* Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year

* Covid-19: Medsafe seeks additional data on Janssen vaccine amid blood clot reports



“I remember many evenings looking over the ever rising death statistics while the news reported the latest inflammatory comments from then President Trump.”

Gee, 31, and his wife Caroline Hirko would stand in their kitchen venting their frustrations, asking “how can no-one care anymore?”

“More Americans have died from this than World War II, 9/11, and Vietnam combined, why can't they just call it the war on Covid and bring people together against it?” Gee asked.

Unlike in New Zealand, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern frequently called on the “team of five million” to fight the virus, there was no team of 328.2 million in the United States. The pandemic became increasingly partisan. At one point, Trump even threatened to pull the pin on Congress’ US$900 billion ($1253.59b) Covid-19 relief package.

Supplied Alexander Gee, a Kiwi expatriate from Christchurch, is still working from home during the pandemic and hasn't been inside a store in 12 months.

Living in US ‘an exercise in frustration’

Trump’s handling of the pandemic was criticised by many, but his departure from the White House hasn’t meant the situation has miraculously improved.

If anything, people’s attitudes towards restrictions and the pandemic are worsening, Gee said.

By Christmas many had already given up on stopping the spread of the virus. Physical distancing was practised by some, but ignored by many, he said.

“Safety is definitely not guaranteed,” Gee said of living in Texas during the pandemic.

Gee described life in the US as “an exercise in frustration”. There’s an unrelenting pressure to return to normal, with many already living as though the pandemic has passed, he said.

“At this point energy required to self-moderate is running low. The desire to return to normal is so high that people are stretching the safety margins.

“People are quite frankly acting as if the disease has been defeated and life can return to normal, while many of us are still very concerned and deaths continue to accumulate.”

On Thursday, the state of Texas reported 2770​ new confirmed cases and 685​ probable cases, plus 84​ new deaths. Nationwide, 78,134​ additional cases and 798​ fatalities were reported on Thursday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Everyone, myself included, really wants to get back out there, to hug our friends, enjoy a drink at our favourite bars, and see if the live music scene survived. But we have a month or two left to wait before we really see the power of herd immunity kick in. It’s still a waiting game,” Gee said.

Biden is close to reaching his goal of 200m vaccines. Around two weeks out from his 100-day mark, 116.1m people have received at least one vaccine dose, with a total of 179.1m doses administered, according to the WHO.

The roll-out, however, hasn’t been a smooth operation. Before the state of Texas expanded its vaccination programme to the general public, Gee and many of his friends had already received their first doses. He said this wasn’t due to an efficient system, but directly because of its inefficiencies.

“I followed a lead from a friend and drove two hours outside of my city to a small rural town, where, due to the lack of demand, doses were going to waste.

Supplied Alexander Gee and his wife, Caroline Hirko, during Texas' winter storm.

“In more rural and conservative areas, doses were plentiful but finding eligible willing people appears to have been difficult, and in the urban, more democratic cities the reverse is true.”

Finding places with available doses became a group effort among Gee’s friends. Text chains circulated and some friends wrote computer code to automatically detect when new batches of vaccines became available. Others volunteered to at a vaccination clinic in the hope of snagging a dose at the end of their shift.

Mask wearers are the minority

Gee and his wife have worked from home during the pandemic, a privilege he said gives them control over their risk exposure. They’ve been ordering groceries online since March last year, and haven’t been inside a store or a friend’s house in 12 months.

“We sanitise all of our mail, groceries and packages and wash our hands whenever we return home.”

Every time they step outside the house, they wear a mask, aware they’re among a small group of people still doing so.

“The messaging to wear a mask at all times when you are in public has never been widely followed. Americans mostly believe if you are outdoors you do not need to wear a mask.”

At the beginning of March when around 8.5 per cent of Texans had been vaccinated with at least one dose, the state lifted its mask mandate. It now “strongly” encourages mask use where physical distancing isn’t possible. “No person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear or to mandate the wearing of a face covering,” information on the Texas Department of State Health Services website reads.

The city of Austin, however, went against the state and extended its own mask order requiring face coverings to be worn at businesses and when physical distancing isn't possible. The state's Attorney General Ken Paxton​ sued the City and the County to try to block the mandate, but a court ruled the mandate legal.

The struggle to balance the interests of businesses and Texans’ proud freedom of choice, as Gee described it, resulted in some interesting decisions being made.

“There was never a concept of a ‘bubble’ or ‘pod’ as was popularised in New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Regulations were often worded in ways that didn’t stress the idea of minimising the number of people you interacted with instead focusing on the size of the individual gatherings. All gatherings were supposed to be 10 individuals or less, but that has rarely been followed.”

At the end of the year, when Austin was in alert level 5, the highest level, weekend football games with local kids were still kicking off, and outdoor church services were still drawing crowds in their Sunday best. Both events regularly attracted hundreds.

Gee, who left Christchurch four years after the 2011 earthquake, has contemplated moving home during the pandemic, and even began preparations to apply for a visa for his wife. He tried numerous times to book a spot in managed isolation, and was keeping his eye on the job market, but the country’s house prices proved too much.

“In the end, pure fiscal self-interest was a big deciding factor.”