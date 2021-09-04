Covid-19: Infections and hospitalisations among children are surging in the United States

The number of young people testing positive for Covid-19 in America has surged dramatically alongside hospitalisation rates, as the Delta variant sweeps through the country’s states.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of August 26, nearly 4.8 million children have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic in 2020. While almost 204,000 cases among children were reported in the US in one week in August 2021 alone.

This marked the second week with child cases at the level of the winter surge of 2020-21, the academy wrote in a report.

“After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with over a five-fold increase the past month, rising from about 38,000 cases the week ending July 22 to nearly 204,000 the past week,” the academy wrote.

According to The Washington Post, the number of children hospitalised in the states continues to hit record numbers, and paediatric intensive-care units in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi are “overwhelmed or at capacity”, it reported.

Paediatric ICU beds were low in Northern Texas in particular on Thursday (local time) due to a surge of Covid-19 cases as well as an unexpected rise in respiratory illnesses like RSV, local media reported.

At a White House briefing on Thursday (local time) CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky​ said the US states with high vaccination rates were protecting children from hospitalisation.

“Cases, emergency room visits and hospitalisations are much lower among children in communities with higher vaccination rates,” AP reported her saying.

Nam Y. Huh/AP A US healthcare worker administrates a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to a student at a vaccination clinic.

In August, the hospitalisation rate among children was nearly four times higher in states with the lowest vaccine coverage compared to states with high coverage, she said at the briefing.

Citing a study, Walensky said the hospitalisation rate in unvaccinated adolescents was nearly 10 times higher in July than among fully vaccinated peers.

According to AP, both papers were set to be published on Friday (local time) in the CDC’s morbidity and mortality weekly report.

Jay Reeves/AP A worker from USA Health prepares to vaccinate a person for Covid-19 during a drive-up clinic in Alabama.

Speaking to CNN, Dr Mark Kline, physician-in-chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans, said that Delta was a game-changer.

As of August 9, about half of the children admitted to the hospital had been under the age of 2, he said.

Since the pandemic began, children represented 14.8 per cent of total cumulated cases in America. For the week ending August 26, children were 22.4 per cent of reported weekly Covid-19 cases.

“At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is uncommon among children,” the academy wrote in its report.

“However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.”

In the US, children under age 12 are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations.