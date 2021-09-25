Covid-19: US schools without mask mandates more likely to have outbreaks, CDC finds

Schools in the United States without mask mandates were 3.5 times more likely to see Covid-19 outbreaks in the classroom compared to those that introduced early mask requirements, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned.

The health authority conducted two separate analyses on the topic. The first focused on schools in Arizona’s largest counties: Maricopa​ and Pima​ counties.

In mid-July, seven-day case rates in these counties were 161 and 105 per 100,000 people, respectively. On top of this, only 47.6 per cent of those in Maricopa County and 59.2 per cent in Pima County had received at least one vaccine dose.

The CDC found of the 999​ schools included in the analysis, 210​ had early mask requirements, 309​ had late mask requirements implemented around 15 days after school started, and 480​ had no requirements at all.

Between July 15 and August 31​, there were 191​ outbreaks linked to schools – just 16​ of these were in schools with early mask requirements, and 62​ in those with late requirements. The majority had no mandates in place.

“The odds of a school-associated Covid-19 outbreak in schools without a mask requirement were 3.5 times higher than those in schools with an early mask requirement,” researchers wrote.

Nine states across the US have banned schools from introducing mask mandates.

The second study, which included schools across various counties, also found a lack of mask mandates contributed to larger increases in children contracting Covid-19.

The CDC recommended schools from kindergarten through to the final year introduce universal indoor mask requirements for students, staff and visitors.

”School mask requirements, in combination with other prevention strategies, including Covid-19 vaccination, are critical to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in schools,” researchers from the second study said.

These studies came one month after California public health officials confirmed an unvaccinated, symptomatic primary school teacher took off their mask to read to students and ended up infecting more than half of the class – 12 of the 22 students were infected, including eight out of 10 students in the two front rows.

The outbreak, back in May, grew as the students went on to infect others in the school community, including family members – six other students in another grade, and eight parents and siblings from both grades. Just three of the cases were fully vaccinated, with the students infected too young for vaccinations.

Chris O'Meara/AP A number of schools in Florida defied orders from the state's governor and introduced mask mandates for students.

Despite these findings and the advice from the CDC, nine states in the US – Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona – had banned schools from introducing mask mandates.

The US Department of Education launched a civil rights investigation at the end of August to determine whether this stance from five of these states was discriminating against students with disabilities.

"It's simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement in August.

A number of schools in Florida had defied the ban implemented by the governor and put in mandates with exemptions for students with medical conditions.

Schools that had mask mandates were less likely to experience Covid-19 outbreaks, the CDC found.

What are the rules in New Zealand?

In light of the Delta outbreak in Auckland, the Government introduced mask mandates in certain school settings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on September 20 it would be mandatory for secondary students (year 9 and above) and staff going to school in alert level 3 to wear face coverings when indoors.

For younger age groups, no mandates had been introduced, however, children who wished to wear a face-covering could do so.

There were no mandates for level 1 and 2 settings, rather face coverings were “strongly encouraged” by the Government.

“At the moment, our advice is to encourage it in primary school children, and for alert level 3 in Auckland, where there will be a small number of students going to school, to require it for secondary school students,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at the September 20 post-Cabinet press conference.