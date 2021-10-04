Gabby Petito case: A 'lost' Brian Laundrie reportedly spotted near Appalachian Trail as manhunt continues

A man hiking America's Appalachian Trail in North Carolina is adamant he came across wanted man Brian Laundrie.

US police are still searching for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the investigation of the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

The pair was travelling across the US in a van before Laundrie returned to his family's home in Florida without Petito on September 1. She was reported missing on September 11, and her body was discovered in a Wyoming national park on September 19.

Her death has been ruled as a homicide. Although Laundrie is a person of interest, he has not been named as a suspect in her death.

READ MORE:

* Untangling the heartbreaking timeline leading up to Gabby Petito's death

* Gabby Petito's father to media: Give same attention to all missing people

* Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie amid Gabby Petito investigation

* FBI searches the home of Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie

* Gabby Petito's body may have been found, FBI says. Search for her fiancé continues



Laundrie was also reported missing on September 17. The search for him has generated a frenzy as TV personalities like Duane Chapman, known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, and longtime America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh are among those trying to track him down.

Laundrie has been charged with unauthorised use of a debit card.

Uncredited/AP A still from police camera video showing Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was travelling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on August 12.

Engineer Dennis Davis, 53, claims he spoke to Laundrie on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail on Saturda.

Davis, who is currently hiking the trail, told Fox News that a man, who he believes was Laundrie, flagged him down as he was driving on a road near the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

He told Fox News that the man appeared lost and asked for directions to California.

“He said ‘me and my girlfriend had a fight, and man, I love her, and she called me, and I need to go out to California to see her’,” Davis told Fox. Davis explained that he told the driver to take I-40 West, but the driver said no and that he would rather stay on Waterville Road by the Pigeon River.

The Moab Police Department/AP This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was travelling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

“He said, ‘No, I think this road that we're on – I'm going to take it to California,’” Davis said.

Davis told Fox News that at first he didn't recognise Laundrie and kept driving. After thinking about the encounter more, he pulled over and looked up photos of Laundrie online, and then called the police.

Uncredited/AP Search teams fanout at Carlton Reserve park in Florida wilderness park to search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, on Wednesday, September 22.

“There is no doubt about it. That was Brian Laundrie I was just talking to. One hundred per cent. Not a doubt in my mind,” Davis said.

Local police have since visited the area but found no trace of Laundrie, it was reported.

“Law enforcement is probably getting millions of leads on this guy, but I am not some goofball out there doing drugs in the middle of the night, I am a highly educated professional,” Davis told the New York Post in an interview.

“And I know that was the guy. There is no doubt about it,” he said. He also added that the man he spoke to appeared lost, worried, and was not making much sense.