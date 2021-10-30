23-year-old missing persons case solved in US after car, remains of pregnant mum, daughter found

Samantha Hopper and her daughter Courtney Holt, 2, went missing in 1998, their car and remains were only just found.

Arkansas police and volunteers have solved a 23-year-old missing persons cold case.

US woman Samantha Hopper and her 2-year-old daughter Courtney Holt were reported missing on September 11, 1998, in Lake Dardanelle. Hopper was almost nine months pregnant at the time and was on the way to drop her daughter off before going to a concert in the city of Little Rock.

The car – a new blue Ford Tempo with no licence plates – and the pair’s bodies were never recovered, until now.

On Tuesday (local time), volunteers from Chaos Divers and Adventures with Purpose, a group that travel the US to solve cold cases and had so far solved 16 since 2019, located the car around 22 metres from the bank, submerged in around 3m of water.

READ MORE:

* 'Ambiguous loss': When you can't explain your grief

* Are the 'Blair Witch' woods actually haunted? I went camping to find out

* Police name missing man, 50, who went bush near Ōpōtiki

* I found my stolen Honda Civic using a Bluetooth tracker

* Gabby Petito case: Authorities find human remains near Brian Laundrie's belongings



Once the vehicle was removed, human remains were found inside.

Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement shared to Facebook: “The Pope County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of Samantha Hopper and Courtney Holt, and we are thankful to have been a small part of helping bring this 23-year-old case to closure.”

Pope County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center/Facebook The car belonging to Samantha Hopper was found in a lake in Pope County Arkansas in October.

The human remains were being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for DNA testing.

Hopper was survived by her other daughter Dezarae Carpenter​, who had been keeping her mum and sister’s memory alive on social media.

After Tuesday’s discovery, Carpenter thanked everyone for their support and prayers at this time. She was now crowdsourcing funds to give the pair a proper farewell.

“With it being 23 years ago and a cold case we do not have anything saved for a service, but they deserve a service ... I am doing everything in my power to give them the service they deserve.”

The family was waiting for the police to release the remains back to them.

Jared Leisek​, a diver who specialises in recovering vehicles underwater and a member of Adventures with Purpose, documented the search and recovery mission online.

They located the vehicle by working from notes on Hopper’s habits at the time and events of that day. Dive teams scanned different areas of the lake. Around an hour into the search they located the vehicle.

Leisek wrote on Facebook it was an “honour to have brought Samantha home”.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Samantha's family during this difficult time.”