Epstein case: Prince Andrew urged to help with US probe, as Ghislaine Maxwell charged

US prosecutors say they would "welcome" the Duke of York's testimony after the FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell on sex-trafficking charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, a former girlfriend of the disgraced late financier, was picked up in a small town in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning and charged with helping entice underage girls to travel for sex and with lying to investigators.

The arrest could have significant implications for the Duke, who is reported to have been introduced to Epstein in 1999 by his friend Maxwell, and could also affect other high-profile associates of the pair going back decades.

Audrey Strauss, the acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said on Wednesday she "would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us".

"We would like to have the benefit of his statement," she added, prompting speculation that the Duke may be among those that the investigators will focus their attention on next.

Strauss alleged that Maxwell recruited, groomed and abused victims known to be minors as young as 14 and played a part in trafficking them across America, the UK and France.

One of the girls was allegedly groomed and abused in London, according to an unsealed indictment filed in New York.

Maxwell appeared via video link at a court hearing in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon (local time), where she was read the charges against her.

Victims of Epstein on Wednesday night said they were relieved. One claimed: "Now that the ring has been taken down, I know that I can't be hurt anymore."

Maxwell met Epstein shortly after moving to New York to take over her father Robert Maxwell's publishing empire when he died in 1991.

The couple dated briefly and she introduced him to her wide, influential circle of friends.

Maxwell, 58, is central to allegations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has claimed she was trafficked from the US to London and forced to sleep with the Duke when she was 17.

The Duke himself has always strongly denied the claims, maintaining that he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre.

She alleges she was introduced to the Duke in Maxwell's London home in March 2001, with a now-infamous photograph of the Duke with his arm around the younger woman said to have been taken upstairs at the residence.

The Duke is last known to have met Maxwell at Buckingham Palace in the summer of 2019, two weeks after US prosecutors announced they wanted to reopen their investigation into Epstein.

The Duke said in a Newsnight interview last year that it was the last time he was in touch with Maxwell - who has been a close friend of his for decades - inviting her to a "straightforward shooting weekend" at Sandringham and to Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle.

In June, the Duke's lawyers said he had offered to speak to investigators "on at least three occasions this year", accusing them of "seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered".

A source close to the Duke on Wednesday night said: "The Duke's team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ [US Department of Justice] in the last month and to date, we have had no response."

A former New York prosecutor told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that Maxwell may be offered a deal if she had information about the Duke.

"They could be putting pressure on," the former prosecutor said. "They knew where she was, they were just building a case." Strauss hinted at such a -scenario. "In the event that she were to become a co-operator, I think that we can deal with that," she said.

According to the indictment at the Southern District Court of New York, Maxwell is facing six charges, -including enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and two counts of perjury.

Federal prosecutors said Maxwell would assist in the "grooming of minors for and subjection to sexual abuse". They alleged that Maxwell was well aware of Epstein's preference for minor girls and that he intended to sexually abuse them.

The indictment accuses Maxwell of luring the girls from 1994 to 1997 by asking them about their lives, schools and families and taking them shopping or to the cinema.

Strauss, who took over the role of acting Manhattan US attorney last month after her predecessor was fired by US president Donald Trump, called Maxwell's alleged acts "the prequel" to Epstein's abuse.

After Maxwell won the girls' trust, the indictment alleges, she would try to "normalise sexual abuse" by -discussing sexual topics or by undressing in front of them or being present when they were undressed.

The charges involve three unnamed victims, the youngest of whom was 14.

One of the girls, referred to only as "Victim 3", was allegedly underage when she was groomed and abused in London between the years 1994-1995. The indictment alleges that Maxwell "encouraged Victim 3 to give massages to Epstein".

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give the financier massages, during which they were pressured into sex. There is no mention of the Duke in the indictment.

William Sweeney, the assistant -director of the FBI in New York City, described Maxwell as "one of the villains in this case".

She has been lying low since the arrest of Epstein last summer. Epstein died in an apparent suicide weeks later in his prison cell in New York while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

The filing says Maxwell appears to have been living on a 156-acre property in Bradford, New Hampshire, that she bought last December in a cash purchase, using a limited liability company to shield her identity.

Prosecutors asked for her to be held in custody because she has "extensive international ties, three passports, citizenships in two other countries and absolutely no reason to stay in the US".

Maxwell has a British passport as well as a French one from her mother. She was held without bail. She is also reported to have links to more than 15 bank accounts from 2016 to present, with accounts up to US$20 million.

She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of the charges against her.

Maxwell has previously denied knowledge of or involvement in any crimes.