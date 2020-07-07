Ghislaine Maxwell moved to New York for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, America’s Bureau of Prisons says.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday (local time) court appearance in Manhattan federal court for Maxwell, 58, who was arrested last week at a US$1 million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire.

AP British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at the races in this 1991 photo. She has been indicted on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

Maxwell, the daughter of British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, was the former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell has been indicted on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

READ MORE:

* Jeffrey Epstein case: Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

* Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich - Ghislaine Maxwell a key figure in documentary but where is she?

* Prince Andrew 'uncooperative' in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, ignoring FBI requests

* Prince Andrew's ex says she felt like she 'was being watched' at Jeffrey Epstein's apartment



Several of Epstein's victims have described Maxwell as his chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for abuse.

She has denied wrongdoing and called claims against her “absolute rubbish”.

In a letter to a judge on Sunday, prosecutors said they have communicated with Maxwell's defence lawyer, Christian Everdell, who would like a Friday bail hearing where she will be formally charged.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell “poses an extreme risk of flight.''

Maxwell has three passports, is wealthy with lots of international connections, and has “absolutely no reason to stay in the United States and face the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence”, they wrote in a memo.

Maxwell is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The jail has had its share of troubles in recent years, but not the spectre of Epstein's suicide.

AP Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

“Somebody made the conscious decision, ‘let's not house her where Epstein was housed’”, said Jack Donson, a former prison official who worked for the Bureau of Prisons for more than two decades.

Maxwell is being prosecuted in Manhattan but jailed in Brooklyn, the opposite of what happened with Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who was held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while on trial in Brooklyn last year, prompting closures of the Brooklyn Bridge each day as he was taken to and from court.

Donson, who advises white-collar criminals on what to expect in prison, said the lockup on the Brooklyn waterfront is akin to the federal prison system's version of a high-rise apartment building - highly secure, with elevators to move inmates from floor-to-floor, air-conditioned cells and limited room for recreation or other activities.

SUPPLIED Prince Andrew, pictured with Victoria Giuffre. Giuffre claimed the prince had sex with her while she was just 17 years old - an incident she said was orchestrated by the prince's friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

The Bureau of Prisons has been the subject of intense scrutiny since Epstein took his own life while in custody in August, which US Attorney General William Barr said was the “perfect storm of screw ups”.

The agency has been plagued for years by serious misconduct, violence and staffing shortages so severe that guards often work overtime day after day or are forced to work mandatory double shifts and has struggled recently with an exploding number of coronavirus cases in prisons across the US.

Donson said he expects Maxwell will be closely watched while she's in jail, possibly even with a working camera fixed on her cell, to avoid a repeat of the errors that authorities said led to Epstein's demise.

Under the prison system's coronavirus protocols, Maxwell faces an immediate 14-day quarantine and testing for the virus.