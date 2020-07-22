This time it will be different: Donald Trump takes a second shot at daily briefings

ANALYSIS: Disciplined, succinct and fact-based are not words you would usually associate with a Donald Trump press conference.

But when the US President appeared at the White House on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) for his first coronavirus briefing in three months, that’s how he largely came across.

Trump suspended his near-daily coronavirus briefings in late April after a disastrous performance in which he mused about the possibility of treating Covid-19 with disinfectant.

Rather than a way to deliver important public health messages to the American public, the briefings had become unstructured open mic sessions. Often lasting for up to two hours, Trump would regularly clash with journalists and bad-mouth his political rivals.

By the time the briefings were shelved, Trump’s approval ratings were sliding and he was keen to shift his focus from combating the virus to reopening the economy.

Back in late April around 55,000 Americans had died from Covid-19; that number has now grown to 140,000.

With coronavirus cases surging in key election battleground states such as Florida and Arizona, and his poll numbers slumping even further, Trump's advisers realised he needed to re-engage with the issue. And so the briefings are back, at least for now.

The first instalment of the rebooted briefings was a one-man show.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House.

The US federal government’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci was not invited to participate, and neither was White House coronavirus co-ordinator Deborah Birx. That was unfortunate given their scientific expertise but Trump himself was as serious and on-message as we have seen him.

“It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better,” Trump said of the pandemic, a far cry from the days he was speculating about the number of US cases falling to zero.

He urged Americans to wear masks in public – something he had previously been reticent to do.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they’ll have an impact, they’ll have an effect,” he said. Trump said he was getting used to wearing a mask, sending an important signal to his supporters that doing so does not make one a wimpy socialist.

And he implored young Americans to avoid congregating in bars.

His question-and-answer session with reporters was civil, without any attacks on the “fake news”. And the whole thing came in at a spritely half hour – including a strange moment in which he said of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice: “I wish her well.”

This being Trump, he of course painted a rosier picture than the facts support.

He claimed that America had done much better on the virus than most other countries – a statement belied by the highest death total and number of cases in the world.

He claimed to have always been a big fan of social distancing even though he has been pushing state governors to allow him to pack indoor arenas with big crowds for his rallies.

And he offered no new funding or federal mandates to improve testing or require mask wearing.

It remains to be seen whether Trump can maintain his new tone, or whether he falls back into old habits.