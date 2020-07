Biden and Obama troll Trump in video that marks new pandemic campaign tactic

The video camera captures former US President Barack Obama emerging from a black SUV in the garage of an office building and making his way upstairs via an elevator, where he is seen trailing Joe Biden down a hallway.

The two sit in distant leather chairs in an expansive office and talk - trash talk, actually - about Obama's successor and the man Biden hopes to unseat in November. They express disbelief about how President Donald Trump has handled the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and tried to avoid blame for his government's failure to contain it.

"Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying 'it's not my responsibility. I take no responsibility.' Literally. Literally," Biden says. Obama's response: "Those words didn't come out of our mouths when we were in office."

The unusual video - a teaser for a longer taped conversation between the two men set to be released via social media on Friday (NZT) - serves both to troll the current president and send a signal that Obama will start playing a much more active role in the campaign.

READ MORE:

* Trump's show of federal force sparking alarm in cities

* Trump will be 'fumigated out' of the White House - Nancy Pelosi

* Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has crushed the United States

* Coronavirus: Donald Trump is clinging to the false notion that Covid-19 will just 'disappear'

* Trump labels Obama 'grossly incompetent'



But it also marks new tactic for campaigning for the country's highest office in the midst of a pandemic: Denied an opportunity to appear onstage together before a crowd, they're instead offering viewers a peek inside their relationship and a taste of their shared sensibilities.

The teaser makes clear that Biden and Obama are following health guidelines about meeting in person - each wears a mask at various points - an implicit contrast to Trump, who has not embraced social distancing guidance and has largely resisted wearing a mask.

In the video, Obama and Biden can be seen seated far apart from each other in Obama's office and they aren't seen embracing. (Instead, in a scene that's presumably from the end of the encounter, Obama briefly bows his head slightly.)

Obama also focuses on a core feature of Biden's campaign message - his ability to empathise with others.

"It all starts with being able to relate," Obama says as Biden listens. "If you can sit down with a family and see your own family in them and the struggles that you've gone through or your parents went through or your kids are going through - if you can connect those struggles to somebody else's struggles, then you are going to work hard for them."

SCREENSHOT/SUPPLIED Former US President Barack Obama arrives to talk with Joe Biden in the new video.

Polls show that Biden has opened a significant lead over Trump in recent weeks as voters have soured on the president's performance in office, particularly his handling of coronavirus.

Biden leads Trump 55 per cent to 40 per cent among registered voters nationwide in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

At least 139,000 Americans have died of the virus this year, according to a Washington Post tally. And new infections are increasing in most states, forcing many school systems to announce their autumn schedules will be online and threatening efforts to boost the teetering economy.

The meeting between Obama and Biden took place earlier this month at the former president's offices in Washington DC, according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the talks.

It's the first time the two men have met in person since Biden essentially sewed up the nomination in early April, though they speak frequently, the person said.

The two have appeared in videos together twice so far during the general election phase of the campaign, with Obama endorsing Biden via video in mid-April.

The former president also held a fundraiser for Biden that, according to the Biden campaign, netted about US$11 million.