Covid-19: New York coronavirus cases top 1,000 for first time since June

New York state reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since early June.

The US state confirmed 1,005 additional positive cases, or 1 per cent of those tested Friday, bringing the total to 454,760. Hospitalisations increased by 16 to 527, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

John Minchillo/AP Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York.

New York, the early epicentre of the US covid-19 outbreak, was reporting more than 10,000 cases a day during its peak.

The state has reopened in phases and by regions.

New York City, which has more than half of the state's cases, is still in the process of reopening and has reported clusters of case increases in recent days.

Cuomo has said to expect higher cases during the reopening process, and has urged residents to wear masks and remain socially distant.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practise the basic behaviours that drive our ability to fight covid-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Cuomo said in a statement.

"We'll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families."

The last time New York had more than 1,000 cases was June 5, when 1,108 of 77,895 tests -- or 1.4 per cent -- came back positive, according to the governor's office.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP The pandemic began with devastation in the New York City area, and was followed by a summertime crisis in the Sun Belt. But it is now striking cities with much smaller populations, often in conservative corners of America where anti-mask sentiment runs high, creating problems at hospitals and schools in the Midwest and West.

The state has since ramped up testing, and conducted nearly 100,000 tests yesterday. Its seven-day rolling average positivity rate is about 1 per cent, compared with 2 per cent in early June. Until mid-September, New York had reported 38 straight days with an infection rate of less than 1 per cent.

In New York, hospitalisations from Covid-19 peaked at more than 18,000 in April. More than 25,000 residents have died from the virus.

Cuomo and neighbouring governors have enacted a 14-day quarantine requirement for people visiting from states where cases are surging.