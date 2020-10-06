Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

The staggering scale of California's wildfires has reached another milestone: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

The new mark for the August Complex blaze in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon border came a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres – 16,187 square kilometres, more than double the previous record.

Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the amount of land scorched by the August Complex is larger than all of the recorded fires in California between 1932 and 1999.

“If that’s not proof point, testament, to climate change, then I don’t know what is," Newsom said.

Noah Berger/AP There have been 31 wildfire related deaths in California since the beginning of the year.

The August Complex began as dozens of fires ignited by lightning in the Mendocino National Forest in mid-August and became California's largest fire on record in September.

As of Monday (local time), it covered nearly 4055 square kilometres.

Noah Berger/AP A Boeing 747 air tanker prepares to drop retardant while battling the August Complex Fire in the Mendocino National Forest, California in September.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 8200 California wildfires have scorched “well over 4 million acres”, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

There have been 31 deaths and nearly 8700 buildings have been destroyed, the governor said.

Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Noah Berger/AP Firefighters protect a home in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of Napa County, California, as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burned in August.

Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable.

Mike Flannigan, who directs the Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire Science at Canada’s University of Alberta, says the escalation of fires in California and the US West is “largely, not solely, due to human-caused climate change.”

Noah Berger/AP Authorities in Norther California’s wine country said although rain was forecast, it likely would not be enough to halt additional fires.

The August Complex has destroyed 242 structures and damaged a half dozen.

One firefighter has died and one has been injured. Containment was estimated at 54 per cent on Monday.

A fire burning in Northern California wine country has burned more than 264 square kilometres and destroyed more than 1200 buildings since it started on September 27.

Noah Berger/AP Thomas Henney, left, and Charles Chavira watch a plume spread over Healdsburg, California, as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn.

California remains largely warm and dry but fierce winds that fanned infernos a week ago are gone.

Cooling at the coast was expected to expand into the interior and a Pacific storm system remained in the forecast for Northern California by next weekend.

Noah Berger/AP The August Complex Fire burns near Lake Pillsbury in the Mendocino National Forest, California. The staggering scale of California's wildfires has reached another milestone.

But authorities in wine country said it likely would not be enough rain to halt additional fires.

Cal Fire meteorologist Tom Bird said the North Bay has just around a 25 per cent chance of 6.35mm of rain, the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported.

“Whereas we may see some rain on the fire this weekend, I do not believe it will be significant enough to be a season-ending event,” he said.

Noah Berger/AP A firefighter watches the LNU Lightning Complex fires spread through the Berryessa Estates neighbourhood of Napa County, California in August.

The El Dorado Fire was ignited September 5 by a pyrotechnic device a couple used for an event revealing the gender of their baby, authorities have said.