Donald Trump leaves hospital, exhorts US not to fear the virus

US President Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where for three days he had been receiving an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19.

Wearing a mask and stepping gingerly, Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight back to the White House.

Trump, who remains contagious, was expected to continue his recovery from the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.

Still, he indicated he won't be kept off the campaign trail for long, tweeting “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!"

His return comes as the White House is still learning the extent of the outbreak that has sickened over a dozen close contacts of the president over the last week.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving treatments for Covid-19.

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.

Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday afternoon.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.

However, Trump’s message alarmed infectious disease experts and suggested the president’s own illness had not caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude towards the disease.

“We have to be realistic in this: Covid-19 is a complete threat to the American population,” said Dr David Nace of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, an expert on infections in older adults.

“Most of the people aren’t so lucky as the president,” with an in-house medical unit and access to experimental treatments, Nace added.

“It’s an unconscionable message,” agreed Dr Sadiya Khan of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “I would go so far as to say that it may precipitate or worsen spread.”

Both Nace and Khan expressed fear Trump won’t properly stay isolated at the White House -- and that he hasn’t learned his lesson about wearing a mask.

“We know he hates the mask, we know he hates to be restricted, we know he’s unpredictable,” Nace said. “The rest of the American people are held accountable to a 10-day isolation period.”

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post US President Donald Trump walks with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to board Marine One and depart from the South Lawn of the White House last month.

There were also lingering questions about potential long term effects to the president – and even when he first came down with the virus

There was political pushback to Trump's attitude towards the virus, as well.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas told the Houston Chronicle editorial board that Trump had “let his guard down” in his effort to show that the country was moving beyond the virus and had created “confusion” about how to stay safe.

Conley said that because of Trump's unusual level of treatment so early after discovery of his illness he was in “uncharted territory.” But the doctor also was upbeat at an afternoon briefing and said the president could resume his normal schedule once “there is no evidence of live virus still present.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 can be contagious for as many – and should isolate for at least – 10 days.