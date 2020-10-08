US Election: Covid-19 dominates Pence-Harris debate as Trump recovers from coronavirus

As the coronavirus sweeps through the upper reaches of government, US Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Senator Kamala Harris, are meeting for a debate that offers starkly different visions for a country confronting escalating crises.

The faceoff began at 2pm NZT, or Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory. The Covid-19 pandemic was the first topic at the vice presidential debate that runs for 90 minutes.

Getty Images/Getty Images US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will take the stage in one debate only.

Separated by plexiglass barriers, Pence and Harris sparred over the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,'' Harris charged as Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, shook his head.

Pence acknowledged that, “Our nation's gone through a very challenging time this year.''

“I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first,” Pence said, promising millions of doses of a yet-to-be-announced treatment before the end of the year.

Justin Sullivan/AP US Vice President Mike Pence speaks as Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, listens during the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Speaking directly to the camera, as Democratic nominee Joe Biden did in his first debate with US President Donald Trump, Harris said, “They knew what was happening, and they didn't tell you.''

In response, Pence commended Trump's decision to shut off travel from China, saying the decision “bought us invaluable time'' to coordinate the country's response to the pandemic. But Trump's move only cut off some travel from China, and tens of thousands were still allowed to pour into the country.

Julio Cortez/AP A camera operator is surrounded by plexiglass panels to protect against Covid-19 ahead of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The debate opened without the fireworks that marred last week's chaotic debate between Trump and Biden.

The candidates debated in an auditorium where any guest who refused to wear a face mask was to be asked to leave, an extraordinary backdrop for the only vice presidential debate of 2020.

Pence is looking to boost the Republican ticket, which is trailing in polls. Election Day is less than four weeks away, and millions of Americans are already casting ballots.

The debate unfolds while US President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital, a serious setback for his campaign that adds pressure on Pence to defend the administration's handling of the pandemic.

Julio Cortez/AP Democrat Kamala Harris called the Donald Trump administration's response to the growing pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country".

Harris is leaving it as an open question whether she would take a Covid-19 vaccine if one is approved while Trump is in office.

Harris was asked if Americans should take the vaccine and if she would. Harris says that if doctors “tells us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it.''

Morry Gash/Pool Vice President Mike Pence answers a question from behind a plexiglass barrier during the vice presidential debate.

Vice President Mike Pence says there will be a vaccine produced in record time. He says, “I just ask you, stop playing politics with people's lives.''

He says that undermining confidence in a vaccine is unacceptable.

Former Food and Drug Administration officials have warned that public perception that a vaccine being rushed out for political reasons could derail efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans.

Julio Cortez/AP A member of the production staff holds a seating chart while putting labels on chairs socially distanced from each other ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.

For Harris, the debate is her highest-profile opportunity to vocalize how the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, would stabilise the US, especially when it comes to resolving the pandemic and addressing racial injustice. She will be able to explain her views on law enforcement, an area in which she's viewed warily by some progressives, given her past as a prosecutor.

Ultimately, the debate is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence and Harris are in a position to step into the presidency at a moment's notice. It's hardly a theoretical question as the 74-year-old Trump combats the virus, and Biden, at 77, would become the oldest person to become president if he's elected.

Neither Pence nor Harris is acknowledging whether they have had a conversation with their party's presidential nominee about safeguards or procedures should either man become disabled.

Trump and Biden would be the oldest US president ever, if elected.

Though neither seem to suggest it's important to discuss conversations with their running mates, both seem to agree it's important for the American people to have details of the president's health.

Pence instead used his two minutes to attack Harris' doubt in Trump's timeframe for a coronavirus vaccine. His answer came in part off Trump's recent coronavirus diagnosis.

For her part, Harris used her time to discuss her late mother's status as an immigrant and her unlikely path to the Democratic ticket.

Patrick Semansky/AP Workers clean protective plastic panels onstage between tables for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris.

Pence and Harris appeared on stage exactly 3.7 meters apart separated by plexiglass barriers.

Pence, who was with Trump and others last week who have since tested positive, has faced questions about whether he should be at the debate at all. The vice president has repeatedly tested negative for the virus, and his staff and doctors insist he does not need to quarantine under Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Pence's team objected to Harris’ request for plexiglass barriers, arguing it was medically unnecessary. But the Commission on Presidential Debates had already agreed to the barriers, and Pence’s aides said their presence wouldn’t dissuade him from attending the event.

Pence is eager to seize on Harris and Biden's liberal policies, but it may be difficult to shift the conversation away from the Republican administration's uneven handling of the pandemic. Pence serves as chair of the president's coronavirus task force, which has failed to implement a comprehensive national strategy even as Trump himself recovers from the disease and the national death toll surges past 210,000 with no clear end in sight.

Biden has raised questions about whether he will participate in his next scheduled debate with Trump, telling reporters on Tuesday: “I think if he still has Covid-19, then we shouldn’t have a debate.”

The vice president is a 61-year-old former Indiana governor and ex-radio host, an evangelical Christian known for his folksy charm and unwavering loyalty to Trump.

Harris is a 55-year-old California senator, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She is also a former prosecutor whose pointed questioning of Trump's appointees and court nominees and cool charm on the campaign trail made her a Democratic star.

She will make history as the first Black woman to appear in a vice presidential debate. Democrats hope the historic nature of her candidacy will help energize key groups of likely Democratic voters – African Americans and young people, in particular – who have shown less excitement for Biden.