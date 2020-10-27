My wife hates Trump as much as Melania does: Anthony Scaramucci unloads on Trump

Anthony Scaramucci has revealed that his marriage nearly broke down when he went to work for Donald Trump, because his wife loathes the US President.

"My wife probably hates him [Trump] almost as much as Melania hates him," the man who served as White House Director of Communications for 10 days claimed.

Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg Anthony Scaramucci has revealed his marriage nearly broke down when he went to work for Donald Trump, because his wife loathes the US President.

"She begged me not to go work for him. It caused us marital problems ... we healed our marriage, thank God, and rightly or wrongly because I'm a lifelong Republican, I tried to stay loyal to him but it became impossible."

He now spends his time trying to make Republicans see the light in time to undo the election result of 2016.

READ MORE:

* US election 2020: Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race in more civil final debate

* Joe Biden says Donald Trump is America's first 'racist' president

* Anthony Scaramucci dumps Trump, says he won't vote for him again

* Donald Trump weighs US rejoining Trans-Pacific Partnership

* Anthony Scaramucci's time in the White House could be a movie



"So now I've spent the last year really trying to create an off-ramp for my fellow Republicans and perhaps even independents that made the wrong decision in 2016. 'It's OK, maybe you got something wrong but make it right for America and the world this time,'" he said.

"The Mooch," as he is known, told Tony Blair's former press secretary Alastair Campbell that he expected Joe Biden to win resoundingly.

David Becker/Washington Post Scaramucci was fired in 2017 for criticising Trump administration members in an interview he thought was off the record.

"I think the President knows that too," he said and claimed Trump was angling for a pardon from a president Joe Biden in return for a peaceful transfer of power.

"President Trump is the Freddy Krueger of American politicians," he said referring to the fictional serial killer in A Nightmare on Elm Street. "I am not celebrating until the credits are off the screen and the lights are back on in the theatre, because God only knows what he's got planned over the next 150 or so hours."

Scaramucci made the revelations in a frank conversation held online with Campbell for the London-based consultancy Portland.

“Biden will rejoin TPP”

Asked by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age what a Biden administration would mean for the United States' allies in dealing with China, Scaramucci predicted Democrats would join the Trans-Pacific Partnership "to build an economic rim to help contain China".

The trading agreement, proposed by the Obama administration, now includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. The partnership was salvaged by then prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Japan's Shinzo Abe and all countries have repeatedly said the US would be welcome to rejoin.

It is expected that Britain could also join when it is free to do so once it leaves the European Union, currently scheduled for the end of 2020. Scaramucci said while he doubted it would be possible to put the Brexit genie back in the bottle, it would be in line with Biden's wishes, compared to Trump who he described an "orange wrecking ball" who wanted more commotion and potentially independence referendums in Scotland and Wales.

Andrew Harnik/AP Anthony Scaramucci predicted Joe Biden would join the Trans-Pacific Partnership "to build an economic rim to help contain China".

Both Trump and Hillary Clinton pledged to quit the TPP if elected, but Scaramucci said the 2016 position of the Democrats was one of expediency and would be different this time around.

"They'll probably go back to that idea, which I think is in the long-term interests of Australia, Great Britain and the United States to work with those 11 other nations, to build an economic rim to help contain China."

Scaramucci was fired in 2017 for criticising Trump administration members in an interview he thought was off the record.

One of those he criticised was Trump's then adviser Steve Bannon, whom Scaramucci accused of "sucking his own c...": "A thousand per cent I said that," he said, but added that he did not think that the journalist, a long-time friend of his family, would breach his confidences.

But he said he was grateful to the journalist "because he got me out of that nuthouse and helped me repair my marriage".

Alex Brandon/AP Anthony Scaramucci described Donald Trump as an "orange wrecking ball" who wanted more commotion and potentially independence referendums in Scotland and Wales.

"Mr Trump, if he wins again, he will send us into an American winter, he will be denigrating democratic leaders, and he will be praising autocrats – for that reason alone I am very proud to stand against him, I am very proud to work and advocate for something better for the world and better for the United States.”

He said while most Americans valued the United States’ relationships with the English-speaking world, specifically Canada, Australia and Britain, Trump personally only cared about one thing.

"He searches a news search T-R-U-M-P, he's not searching U-S-A, he's not searching U-K and he's definitely not searching Y-O-U, he said spelling out the words.

"He couldn't give two s.... about Y-O-U."

Last week, Matt Pottinger, Trump's deputy national security adviser told a London think tank the President had led a global "whole of society" consensus against China.

He said Trump had focused on striking bilateral trading agreements since quitting the TPP, which allowed the United States to better take on those cheating trade deals.