US election: Billionaire Bloomberg funds extra $22.3m in advertisements for Biden's final push

The former New York City mayor already committed to spending US$100m to help Biden win the battleground state of Florida, But authorised spending more in the two states after seeing poll results. (File photo)

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is pouring US$15 million (NZ$22.32m) more of his personal wealth into advertising for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the US states of Ohio and Texas.

The former New York City mayor already committed to spending Us$100 million to help Biden win the battleground state of Florida. But his political organisation conducted new polling over the weekend, and Bloomberg authorised spending more in the two states after seeing the results Monday.

Both Texas and Ohio were previously seen as solidly supporting President Donald Trump, and he won both states in 2016. But that's shifted in the closing weeks of the race, with public opinion polls showing a tight contest.

The new ads will be paid for by Independence USA PAC, Bloomberg's super political action committee.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump's campaign in crisis, aides attempt last-minute reset

* Democrat hopeful Joe Biden wins Michigan in major primary blow to Bernie Sanders

* US Election 2020: How Michael Bloomberg got so little for his $800m



Ads airing in Ohio will target Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Biden's “Build Back Better'' call for new investment. In Texas, ads will run in both English and Spanish and focus on Trump's management of the virus.

The ads will begin airing Wednesday and run through November 3