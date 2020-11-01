Three ways the US election outcome will affect New Zealand

OPINION: With just three days until the election in the US, the world is holding its collective breath wondering if American voters will grant controversial President Donald Trump a second term or instead choose a very different path by electing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Polls suggest Trump’s chances are even worse than in 2016, but almost no one assumes his defeat is a forgone conclusion.

For New Zealand, will the outcome matter? Absolutely. The United States’ longstanding role as a – if not the – world leader, the size of its economy and strength of its military all mean the election matters for everyone on the planet, and especially New Zealand and other traditional American allies and trading partners.

Here are three ways New Zealanders are likely to notice a significant difference between a Biden presidency compared to a second Trump term.

Friend or Frenemy?

First is the personal relationship between the leaders of our governments. While it’s perhaps the least tangible consequence, a strong relationship between leaders can matter greatly in international relations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been cordial and restrained in her dealings with, and comments about, Trump. But it’s safe to say the relationship has been a bit frosty from the beginning – and has gotten cooler.

In their first meeting, Trump commented within earshot of Ardern (apparently jokingly) “This lady caused a lot of upset in her country”. After repeating the comment, Ardern famously replied, “You know, no one marched when I was elected”.

More recently Trump’s comments about the “big surge in New Zealand” COVID cases in August rankled many New Zealanders including Ardern, and Trump was conspicuously absent from the list of world leaders who contacted Ardern to congratulate her on her recent election victory.

Ardern’s policy views are much more compatible with Biden and he has a more consistently favourable view towards America’s traditional allies, of which New Zealand is one. Plus, Ardern and Biden are both perhaps best known for their public expressions of empathy – quite the opposite of Trump in that respect. So, chances are good that a Biden victory will mean warmer relations between our leaders.

Nationalism on the Rise… Or in Retreat?

A second consequence, not just for New Zealand but the world, is a signal as to whether nationalism and populism will continue to rise across the globe. The election in recent years of Boris Johnson in the UK, Narenda Modi in India, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil – just to name three often placed alongside Trump – has been a troubling sign for those committed to democracy, the rule of law and international relations.

The conspicuous correlation of populist leaders and COVID-19 calamity in their countries has placed a glaring and unflattering spotlight on these nationalist leaders. A Trump defeat could signal a welcome counter-trend toward rejecting nationalism and populist leaders. A Biden presidency would signal a return to supporting the institutions that enable democracy.

International Collaboration or Mere Transactions?

The third and most tangible effect will be seen in international alliances and cooperation. Trump and Biden have fundamentally different views on international relations. Biden’s instincts are toward multilateral collaboration to address world problems. Such an approach takes a long view, accepting some short-term compromises for long-term gain.

Trump’s “America First” policy is more transactional, engaging with other countries with a primary focus on short-term gains: who pays and how much. A Trump-led US would prefer to go it alone rather suffer the compromises that multi-lateral international agreements often entail.

Trump followed through on his promises to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Iran nuclear deal and the World Health Organisation. While each of those withdrawals was viewed with surprise and regret by America’s traditional allies, the agreement that many fear is in his cross-hairs next is even more worrisome: NATO.

Although not a member of NATO, its dissolution would be of great consequence to New Zealand, given the strong stabilising role it has played in world affairs.

Biden on the other hand would immediately look to rebuild and shore up multilateral alliances, starting with NATO. He has also signalled he would re-join the Paris Agreement immediately. Re-joining he TPP and Iran nuclear agreement are not as simple, but there’s little question that they are the sorts of multilateral cooperative arrangements he would try to develop.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made global interconnectedness more obvious than ever and the search for a vaccine shows the need for global collaboration. But developing vaccines gets us only part way to a post-COVID world. The distribution of vaccines will depend greatly on whether the leader of the country in which it’s developed sees international agreements on such issues in transactional terms, such as America First, or in terms of global cooperation. In tackling even more difficult problems, like climate change, those differences will be magnified many times.

Ted Zorn, originally from the USA and with dual New Zealand-American citizenship, is professor of Organisational Communication and head of Executive Development at Massey Business School in Auckland

uckland