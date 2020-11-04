US Election: How to watch America decide between Donald Trump and Joe Biden like a pro

President Trump, campaigning in Wisconsin where Covid-19 cases are surging, says the pandemic is going away.

EXPLAINER: The United States is a continent-sized country that runs its elections in 50 different ways across the country.

That can make things quite complicated to follow, particularly if you’re used to watching comparatively simple elections like New Zealand’s, where the nationwide party-vote decides who gets to govern.

But that doesn’t mean it is unreadable or that you have to wait for the big news companies to call the election.

Here’s a guide to watching the election this afternoon from New Zealand – and working out whether Joe Biden has managed to beat Donald Trump, or not.

AP PHOTOS Donald Trump is facing off against Joe Biden.

Why we care so much about individual states

First off let’s do a quick recap on the way the President is elected in the US: The electoral college.

The United States is very much a collection of semi-united states when it comes to elections. The total number of people who vote for each candidate across the country is irrelevant to who wins the election – the Democrats have won the popular vote twice in recent memory without actually winning the election, in 2000 and 2016.

The framers of the US Constitution were actually terrified of what most people would now consider democracy, so designed a system whereby the popular will was tempered through state-level electors. We call this the “electoral college”.

READ MORE:

* US election: Red mirage? Blue mirage? What to expect on Election Day

* US Election 2020: Trump and Biden's likely roads to victory

* US election 2020: Donald Trump's narrow - but not impossible - path to victory

* US Elections 2020: Seven reasons this year's election is not a repeat of 2016



Basically every one of the 50 states is assigned a certain number of electoral votes based on their population, with a total of 538 votes assigned. Each of those states holds its own election process on election day, with almost all of them assigning all of those electoral votes to whomever wins the most votes in that state. Those votes are added up and whoever has a majority (270) wins the presidency.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post A voter casts an early ballot in Detroit on October 15. In Michigan, voting has been characterised by concern about the pandemic, potential violence at polling places and legal disputes over how and when ballots will be counted.

This winner-takes-all system in states mean almost all voters are not actively courted by candidates, because they live in states that lean overwhelmingly one way. It makes no difference to the final count if Joe Biden wins California with 51 per cent of the vote or 99 per cent. This is a key difference to systems like ours, where every single vote from anywhere in the country matters to the final outcome.

Instead, a handful of large-population states that could go either way are the big focus on election day.

In this election the states that really matter are midwest states including Pennsylvania (20 votes) and Wisconsin (10), southern states such as Florida (29), Georgia (16), and North Carolina (15), and southwestern states Arizona (11) and Nevada (6).

There is a somewhat larger collection of these states to pay attention to this time, because Trump performed so well across the midwest in 2016. We’ll get into why each of these states matter in a moment.

Andrew Harnik/AP Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the favourite.

Why Biden is likely to win

At this point former vice-president Joe Biden is the odds-on favourite to win. That doesn’t mean his win is a certainty – Hillary Clinton was also the odds-on favourite to win – but it does mean it is more likely.

This is mostly based on polls.

In the 2016 election, Donald Trump cinched expected swing states in the south including Florida and North Carolina while also winning tight races in the midwest, like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, races that were all decided by less than a single percentage point. If those states had gone to Hillary Clinton, she would have won.

At this point Biden is ahead in the polls in every single one of those states. In Wisconsin and Michigan the FiveThirtyEight polling average has Biden ahead eight percentage points, and in Pennsylvania about five percentage points.

But he isn’t only strong there: Biden is also beating Trump by tighter margins in the southern states of Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia – and southwestern state Arizona. There’s even talk of Biden winning Texas, which would make it basically impossible for Trump to win – although this remains unlikely. Meanwhile, there’s no serious prospect of Biden losing any of the states Clinton won in 2016, except for maybe Nevada.

Why is there such strength for Biden? The biggest issue that appears to be driving voters is Covid-19, which has been a disaster for the United States. There’s also a fairly strong argument that simple demographic change is putting more voters into the Democratic column, and that a lot of folks turned off by Clinton find Biden more attractive.

The suburbs, which went big for the Democrats in the 2018 midterms, also appear to be getting far more Democratic – particularly suburban women.

There’s a very real possibility that his strength in the presidential field will translate into the Democrats winning the Senate and keeping control of the House, a “trifecta” not achieved since 2008. If this happens, expect Biden to get a lot more done in his first two years than Obama managed in his last six.

Evan Vucci/AP It is far from impossible for Donald Trump to win again.

How Trump could still win

Clinton had polling lead in swing states going into 2016 too, particularly in the Midwest. Turns out the pollsters weren’t weighting enough for education.

Trump would need a much larger polling error than 2016 to win, but that’s far from impossible.

For many watching his presidency from the United States, it can seem like the US is constantly in chaos. It’s worth remembering that, for a lot of people, the country was going fairly well ahead of Covid-19, with strong economic growth and low unemployment. I covered the 2018 midterms across the United States and met a whole lot of perfectly kind people in the Midwest who felt they were finally being listened to in the White House.

Trump’s best shot is basically repeating the trick of 2016, winning the South and most of the Midwest. Key to this strategy will be Pennsylvania, where Biden’s lead is relatively slim and 20 electoral votes are up for grabs. If he wins there while also winning every state in the South and Southwest he won in 2016 he will have pulled it off. This is unlikely, but far from impossible.

There’s also a somewhat darker way for Trump to possibly retain the presidency. Polls assume that everyone who wants to vote gets to and gets their vote counted. Yet the Republicans are currently embarking on several legal challenges looking to disallow some kinds of mail votes, which are much more popular this year because of Covid-19. An Axios story, denied by the Trump campaign, suggests Trump is keen on declaring victory on election night even if many votes are not yet counted. Trump told journalists: “I don’t think it’s fair that we have to wait for a long period of time after the election,” and, “As soon as the election is over – we’re going in with our lawyers.”

Rebecca Blackwell/AP There is a good chance we won’t know who won on the night.

When the polls close and results start to come in

US elections are actually very well-timed for Kiwis, starting in the early afternoon and continuing into the evening.

There is a distinct likelihood that we won’t actually know the result today, because some states are going to take a lot longer to count all their mail-in votes: Particularly that crucial state for a Trump win, Pennsylvania.

But if there is a bit more of a Biden blowout, we could know relatively quickly. Here’s how to watch each hour of the night. After polls close, counts will start – although these can be deceptively lopsided right at the beginning.

Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP Advance voting in Georgia, the first important state to close their polls.

1pm New Zealand time: Polls close in Georgia, all of Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia

Some polls in the red state of Indiana actually close an hour earlier at noon, but they are unlikely to tell us much.

The only really interesting state in this batch is Georgia, which went for Trump last time but is a tight race this election. These votes should be counted relatively quickly here too.

If Biden wins Georgia, it becomes almost impossible for Trump to win, as it probably means Biden is doing very well in neighbouring Florida and North Carolina. If Trump wins, it’s a sign that his strength in the South is stronger than the polls show, meaning the Midwest could be crucial again.

1.30pm: Polls close in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia

Ohio used to be a crucial swing state, but will probably go to Trump this time whether he wins or loses. North Carolina is much like Georgia, in that Trump won it last time, it’s a close race again, and if he loses this state it becomes very hard for him to win the presidency.

We should know about 80 per cent of the total vote from North Carolina right away, but if it is close, it could take hours to work out who wins.

Lynne Sladky/AP Barack Obama campaigns in Florida, a state he won in 2008 and 2012 that Donald Trump won in 2016. If Trump loses Florida, he has almost certainly lost the election.

2pm: Polls close in many states, most crucially Florida and Pennsylvania

A whole load of states see their polls close at what is 8pm for the eastern seaboard of the United States. Almost all are safe for one party of the other: The key ones to watch are Florida and Pennsylvania.

As previously discussed, we are very unlikely to know the result in Pennsylvania, which is probably the most important race of the night, on the actual night. Mailed-in votes, which Democrats appear to prefer over Republican, will not be counted on the night – meaning it could seem quite good for Trump at first. Pennsylvania is kind of a must-win for both candidates: If Biden loses it he would need a very good night in the South to make up for it, as it would suggest weakness across the midwest.

Florida is much more used to counting lots of ballots quickly, so expect lots of votes tallied there faster. Much like North Carolina and Georgia, this is a state Trump won in 2016 that Biden is narrowly ahead in currently. If Biden wins Florida, he has almost certainly won the election. But if it is tight, we will probably not know the result right away.

Evan Vucci/AP The Midwest will be key for a possible Trump victory.

3pm: Polls close in many more states, most crucially Arizona, most of Michigan, and Wisconsin

Michigan, which Trump won in 2016, is key for working out how well each candidate is doing in the Midwest, but we won’t have a result on the night – and it is likely to get severely more Democratic as mail-in votes are counted in the days following. We will get a better idea of the Midwest on the night from Wisconsin, where people are hoping to have all the votes counted on the night.

By now, the results from states such as Georgia and North Carolina should be firming up – and we should know a lot more about Florida.

Finally, we will also start getting some results from the Southwest as polls close in Arizona. Arizona was a solid Trump state in 2016, but Biden is currently polling just ahead in the state. We’ll also know a lot about Arizona right away. If Biden wins Arizona, it could be indicative of a blue landslide – unless he’s concurrently doing really badly in the Midwest.

4pm: Polls close in Nevada, Iowa, Montana, and Utah

The only really important state to watch here is Nevada, which Clinton won by a narrow margin in 2016. If Biden is in trouble here it would look to be quite a good night for Trump in the Southwest, suggesting he may have closed the gap with Hispanics significantly.

5pm: Polls are closed everywhere in the contiguous United States

By 5pm polls close in a bunch of western states, and only remain open in Hawaii and Alaska, two states that don’t matter to the outcome.

At this point, if it is a Biden landslide – with wins in the likes of Florida and Georgia and Arizona – we should know it. Similarly, if there is a massive polling error and Trump is looking very strong in the Midwest we should have a good idea of that too, although actually declaring victory for him could be hard, given how long we are expecting to wait for votes in Pennsylvania.

Whoever wins, Trump will remain President until inauguration day on January 20.