US Election: ‘They’re nervous’: Why Miami is keeping US Democrats up at night

Pedro Villalonga is busy working when the horn-honking, flag-waving convoy appears out of nowhere.

Hundreds of Trump supporters are lined up bumper-to-bumper on Calle Ocho, or Eighth Street, the symbolic heart of Miami’s large and politically powerful Cuban-American community.

Villalonga and some buddies from the Nissan dealership where he works grab a Trump flag they had stashed away and wave it at the passing cars as a sign of solidarity.

Villalonga’s family fled the Castro dictatorship when he was 10, but memories of life in Cuba shape his politics to this day.

"I know what Socialism and Communism are," the 64-year old says. "You have to live that to know it. There is no price on freedom."

MATTHEW KNOTT/Sydney Morning Herald Donald Trump supporter Pedro Villalonga in Miami, Florida.

Villalonga voted for Trump two weeks ago, a sign of his enthusiasm for the US President and his deep distrust of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket. He’s especially opposed to Harris, a California Democrat with one of the most left-leaning voting records in Congress.

"Biden means well, but he is being toyed around," he says. "With his health and his age, give him the office and Kamala will take care of the rest."

Villalonga loves Trump’s blunt talk and credits him for the booming economy before Covid-19 appeared. "He’s not responsible for la pandemia," he says of Trump. "This is a worldwide thing."

AP A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a mask and face shield as supporters gather for a car caravan by hundreds of vehicles, at Tropical Park in Miami.

Miami's Little Havana district doesn’t look like stereotypical Trump County. It’s a bustling, cosmopolitan area without a retrenched coal miner or steel worker in sight. You’ll hear more Spanish on the streets than English, and more salsa than country-and-western on the radio. Yet the enthusiasm for Trump is palpable.

A few blocks down Calle Ocho, the famous Versailles Bakery is doing a roaring trade selling traditional Cuban treats like pastries filled with guava and cheese.

Enjoying lunch are Rosa Camilo and Jose Pubchara, both wearing pro-Trump hats. Asked why he supports the President, Pubchara hollers: "We don’t like the Communists!" He says he was a political prisoner in Cuba before fleeing the island.

MATTHEW KNOTT/Sydney Morning Herald Rosa Camilo and Jose Pubchara in Miami, Florida.

Camilo, also born in Cuba, says Trump is the best president in her lifetime - on par with Ronald Reagan, who is widely credited for winning the Cold War. They too mention their dislike of Harris: it's clear the Republican Party's efforts to brand Biden's running mate as a radical progressive are cutting through here.

Cuban-Americans, who form the biggest Hispanic voting block in Florida's most populous city, weren't overly impressed with Trump at first. He won 54 per cent of the Cuban vote in 2016, less than recent Republican candidates. That's changed over the past four years. The Trump administration has reimposed restrictions on travel and commercial activity with Cuba, a popular move with the fervently anti-regime exile community.

MATTHEW KNOTT/Sydney Morning Herald Donald Trump supporters at a rally in Miami.

Equis Research, a Hispanic-focussed research firm, believes Trump could win an extra 90,000 votes from Florida's Cuban community this year. That’s a big deal given Trump won the state by just 113,000 votes in 2016 - a margin of 1.2 percentage points.

"There is anecdotal evidence that Democrats in the Cuban community feel politically isolated," Florida political analyst Matthew Isball says. "If all their friends and relatives are passionate Trump supporters that can depress their desire to show up and vote."

While Florida is always important in presidential elections, it has taken on outsized influence this year. Unlike other battleground states, Florida is expected to release its results in a timely manner on election night. A Biden victory here would close off opportunities for Trump to declare victory prematurely or to challenge the legitimacy of the election results.

The problem for Democrats is that their problems with Hispanic voters are not limited to Florida's Cuban community. Hispanics are the one demographic group that Trump has made substantial gains with since his election four years ago. In particular, his economic policies and tough-on-crime rhetoric appear to have resonated with Hispanic men.

Democrats still dominate with many Hispanic groups, including Puerto Ricans and Mexican-Americans. Selling artisanal bread at a stall near South Beach in Miami, Brazilian-American Leandro Di Lorenzo says he voted for Biden even though he is "a bit old".

"Trump doesn't like people who are different to him," he says. "Dividing people is not the solution."

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are competing for the US presidency.

But early voting data from Miami-Dade County shows that Hispanic Republicans have turned out in far bigger numbers than Hispanic Democrats.

Miami has seen a surge of immigrants from Venezuela over recent years, many of whom fled the Nicholas Maduro regime and are opposed to Socialism in any form. Trump has assiduously courted these voters by recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president and welcoming him to the White House.

Trump held a packed late-night rally in Miami on Monday in a bid to expand his lead with these voters even further.

"Our opponents want to turn us into Communist Cuba or Socialist Venezuela, and we’re not going to let that happen," Trump told the mostly Hispanic crowd, who interrupted his speech with shouts of "Viva Trump!"

The good news for Biden is that he appears to be doing better with older white and suburban voters than Clinton did four years ago. But with polls showing a toss-up contest in Florida, Isball says Democrats have launched a "full-court press" to get more of their Hispanic supporters to voting booths.

"Any Democrat working in Miami-Dade is very concerned," he says of the Republicans' early turnout advantage. "They’re nervous. It's a big issue that has to be fixed on election day."