Kiwi Trump supporter debates US election with an American in Blenheim

As voters in the United States hit the polls, and as the world watches on, a Kiwi Trump supporter discusses US politics with an Anybody-But-Trump American, both living in Blenheim.

What issues are likely to sway US voters and what do think of Trump’s presidency?

Adam Kubrock (of Washington, US): As an American I think the key things that Americans will be looking at, out of the next presidency, [is] to see a Covid response that's right up front. It’s been a disaster in the US.

They also want to see honesty and integrity ... where I think there has been a lot of dishonesty coming down over the past four years. They also need to see an increase in the importance of education and affordability of education because that is a massive issue.

READ MORE:

* Jack Tame and Anna Burns-Francis weigh in as the battle for America as US election looms

* Donald Trump's poll numbers take a pounding - especially among women

* Donald Trump: I did not record conversations with former FBI Director Comey



I think on the world stage we need to restore some of our key relationships. We are now a global society and Trump is pulling out of the Paris Accord, World Health Organisation, TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) ... Donald Trump is really volatile. We would see more stability out of the Biden presidency than we would ... [with a] continuation of [Trump's] term. I think Biden would be able to unite the clans a little better ... working together globally and locally in the United States to push the US forward.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Blenheim man Calvert James believes Donald Trump will win the US election by a “landslide”.

Calvert James (of Blenheim, NZ): I think Donald Trump has done really well. He started building the wall between the US and Mexico, he shut the borders, the bigger businesses save a lot of taxes and are booming, he cut the trade with China and tried to bring jobs back to America.

The people who will vote for Trump like what happens, they like his policy ... they don’t want tens of thousands of people losing their jobs and business.

America has had more employment than it had under Obama so [voters] want to see that keep going. All the things that Trump has done are really good.

Donald Trump is just a normal person. He has a nice clean healthy family which is giving a really nice look to the whole set up despite with the news media [trying to] show the opposite.

A lot of people are voting for Trump because of Trump. He will say what he thinks. You can twist anything around to make it a different meaning, [but] Trump is straight down the line, that’s what has upset so many people, he calls a spade a spade.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express American Adam Kubrock, left, and Kiwi Calvert James are at opposite ends of the political spectrum when it comes to the United States.

How do you think Donald Trump has managed the Covid-19 crisis?

James: Donald Trump has got a choice; lock down America, trying to stop the virus, and destroy the country. Trump is not a silly person. He has made the choice to keep everything going. He did not wear a mask, he got Covid, he was sick for three days, and he was trying to set an example. That is not as bad as they say.

Kubrock: What I really appreciated in the New Zealand response was the communication, the response in America was so poor. Trump knew the virus, he knew it was a big deal, but he chose to keep it quiet. You look at it now, there is mass panic, and he’s done nothing to try to stop the panic.

What does the next president need to do in his first few weeks at the White House?

James: If Trump gets re-elected they should somehow stop the violence, people destroying the cities.

Kubrock: No matter who wins the election, there’s going to be mass upset on the other side. The next president needs to go out and say both sides need to calm down [and] we are going to work some of these things out. They need to put out a message of unity.

Who do you think will win the US election?

James: I have a $50 bet with an American that Donald Trump will win, and I’ve said he will win by a landslide.

Kubrock: I am really uncertain. I wish you win on your bet but I also don’t want Trump to be re-elected.