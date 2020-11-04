US election: A Joe Biden win is not enough. It needs to be overwhelming

OPINION: I’m writing this here in Maine the weekend before election day. Over 90 million US citizens have already voted.

I see now that Joe Biden is going to win the presidency. At this point last time around, support for Hillary Clinton in key midwestern states was crumbling so fast the polls couldn’t keep up.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pauses in front of a mural during avisit to The Warehouse teen centre in Wilmington, Delaware.

In desperation, she flew to the once-solidly Democratic state of Wisconsin, for the first and only time in her campaign, but it was too late. Not so this time around.

Certain races are tightening of course, and Pennsylvania is a worry, but Biden’s support is holding firm in key states and he has several paths to the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory. By comparison, Donald Trump’s path is narrow, he needs to pull a straight to get there.

I’ll take those odds. Call me nuts, but for me the only question now is by how much will Biden win?

It’s a big question.

In the last century, just three presidents lost re-election bids for a second term: Herbert Hoover in 1932, Jimmy Carter in 1980, and George H.W. Bush in 1992. Each of these losses was different from the others.

AP Jimmy Carter, left, and Ronald Reagan shake hands before their presidential debate in 1980.

Franklin D Roosevelt defeated the Republican Hoover by a 17.7 per cent margin in the popular vote. Republicans also lost 12 Senate seats and 97 House seats. It was a complete renunciation of Hoover’s America, and the consequences were enormous. FDR’s election led to the New Deal, which fundamentally transformed American society. And it led to Democratic control of the presidency for the next 20 years.

In 1980, Jimmy Carter lost to Ronald Reagan by 9.7 percentage points. Republicans took control of the Senate for the first time in a quarter century, picking up 12 Senate seats, along with 34 House seats. But, since the margin of Reagan’s win was half that of FDR’s, the rejection of Carter does not rise to the same level of defeat.

In 1992, George H.W. Bush lost by 5.6 percentage points to Bill Clinton. There was no change in the party composition of the Senate, and Republicans actually picked up nine House seats. After 12 years of Reagan-Bush, voters had decided it was time to move on to a new generation of leadership.

Cynthia Johnson/Liaison/Getty Images Former US President George H.W. Bush.

Is that going to be the outcome here? Does Biden win with Clinton’s margin? Or, will it be more than that, a Carter-like rejection?

It is already clear as I write this that voter turnout across the US will have broken all records. Does that mean Trump’s defeat will rise to the level of overwhelming repudiation on the order of FDR’s historic win?

Only a Biden landslide will suffice.

Andrew Harnik/AP People work on the stage for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's election night rally.

Sorry to rain on your parade, a win is a win, but no matter what the margin of defeat turns out to be, no matter how many senators and congressmen-and-women Trump takes down with him, the same forces that got him to the White House will remain in place when’s he’s gone. Without a blue tsunami, we will not turn the page.

A narrow defeat will embolden the Republican opposition because it will penalise without inflicting the kind of electoral pain that forces a “come to Jesus,” mind-changing, intellectual alteration.

Over the last four years they made a Faustian bargain with Trump, a man they originally despised. “A race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot who does not represent my party,” said Lindsay Graham, the senator from South Carolina who, after Trump’s improbable win, promptly turned on a dime and became his most fevered acolyte.

If it’s close, then instead of soul-searching and policy overhaul and moving beyond the primitive call of Trumpism, Republicans will blame only external factors, the liberal media, Facebook bias, voting fraud, and resort, again, to the obstruction that crippled the Obama presidency. If Trump loses narrowly, expect the Republican stonewall to start just a New York minute after he is sworn in on Wednesday, January 20.

There’s a second reason why nothing but a blue tsunami will do. Trump delivered nothing for his core constituency, the white, impoverished, long neglected working class. If Biden wins big and his coattails expand Democratic control of the House and even, perhaps, help win the Senate, Democrats have a chance to enact the kind of policies that will bring transformative change to the United States, including to the lives of the dispossessed.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

If Biden wins big, get ready for a new, New Deal that will transform America. If he does not win big, his win will be challenged, his mandate will be constrained, his running room circumscribed. My adopted country will still be stuck.

So will northern Maine. It’s the heart of dystopic Trumplandia. There’s been no work up there since the timber companies figured out that pine trees grew faster down in the Carolinas and headed south, taking the mills with them.

No education, no prospects, no shot at the fabled American dream, left out, disdained, and forgotten by a political system that has ceased to produce for them, some seek relief by sucking on opiates, others opt for religious fundamentalism, but mainly they looked for relief in the MAGA movement, in all its dark and vicious envies.

Resentment is an awful force. “When you take the cork out of that bottle,” said Springsteen the day after Trump was elected, “you can never get it back in.” Trouble is, nobody has tried to put the cork back in. For the craven, resentment is too handy a political tool, and Republicans have been hell bent on exploiting it to preserve their political power.

Meanwhile the country festers. The very same argument of economic and social inequity that led to Trump’s improbable rise still resonates. We in America face three crises:

A crisis of opportunity as the digital economy takes hold and labour markets stagnate

A crisis of solidarity as the social fabric disintegrates

A crisis of authority as distrust in major institutions climbs.

Morry Gash/AP US President Donald Trump throws a MAGA hat to the crowd.

Trump has left us with historic levels of debt and deep partisan division. Only a total repudiation of all he stood for will give us a shot at slamming the door shut on the boorish and hateful Trump era, diminishing any continuing advocacy of what he offered, and moving on with new ideas to the hard work of reformation and progress.

An overwhelming victory by Biden is the first step in putting the cork back in the bottle. Tell me that’s what happened Tuesday.

Please.

Peter M. Winter grew up in Taranaki. He was a BBC TV editor for 10 years before moving to the United States in 1981. He retired in 2004 as divisional president of the media company Cox Enterprises and now lives on Georgetown island in the state of Maine. He is a registered Independent.