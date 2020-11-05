US election: Oregon becomes the first US state to decriminalise hard drugs

Oregon has become the first US state to decriminalise the possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs.

Voters in Oregon also legalised therapeutic use of hallucinogenic mushrooms, with a two-year development period.

Instead of facing criminal charges such as possible jail time, a person caught with a small amount of drugs would have the option of paying a NZ$150 fine or attending new “addiction recovery centres” funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from Oregon's legalised marijuana industry.

The measure, which takes effect 30 days after the US election, completely changes how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of hard drugs.

“Today’s victory is a landmark declaration that the time has come to stop criminalizing people for drug use,” said Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, which was behind the measure. “Measure 110 is arguably the biggest blow to the war on drugs to date,”

Passage of the measure makes Oregon, which in 1973 became the first state to decriminalize marijuana possession, a pioneer in America in trying the same with hard drugs.

It may sound like a radical concept, but its backers said making criminals out of drug users – locking them up and burdening them with criminal records that made it difficult to find housing and jobs – was not working.

One in 11 Oregonians is addicted to drugs, and nearly two people die every day from overdoses in the state, the Oregon Nurses Association, the Oregon Chapter American College of Physicians and the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians had said in support of the measure.

“We urgently need a change to save families and save lives,” they wrote.

Uncredited/AP The Yes on Measure 110 Campaign shows volunteers delivering boxes containing signed petitions in favour of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State's office in Salem in June. The measure said the possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD and other hard drugs would be decriminalised in Oregon.

About 3,700 fewer Oregonians per year will be convicted of a felony or misdemeanour possession of controlled substances now that the measure has passed, according to estimates by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.

The measure will also likely lead to significant reductions in racial and ethnic disparities in both convictions and arrests, the commission, which is an official state agency, said.

While this approach is new in the United States, several countries, including Portugal, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have already decriminalised possession of small amounts of hard drugs, according to the United Nations.

Portugal’s 2000 decriminalisation brought no surge in drug use. Drug deaths fell while the number of people treated for drug addiction in the country rose 20 per cent from 2001 to 2008 and then stabilised, Portuguese officials have said.

“This is such a big step in moving to a health-based approach instead of criminal punishment, and we’re devoting significant new resources to help Oregonians who need it,” said Janie Gullickson, co-chief petitioner of Measure 110.

The measure was being approved by 59 per cent of roughly 2 million votes counted so far, according to the secretary of state's office.

Two dozen district attorneys said the measure was reckless and would lead to an increase in acceptability of dangerous drugs. Two other district attorneys, including the one in Oregon’s most populous county and that includes Portland, backed the measure, as did a district attorney-elect.

LEGALISING CANNABIS PASSES IN OTHER STATES

Before Wednesday's (NZT) elections, Oregon was among 11 states that had legalised marijuana.

Now, several other states are following suit. Voters in Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana all passed legislation permitting the possession of weed by adults.

Meanwhile, South Dakota and Mississippi passed initiatives to allow medical marijuana, which means 36 US states now permit the legal distribution of medical weed.