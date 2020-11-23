Joe Biden forced to fundraise for transition to presidency - but forges ahead picking Cabinet

US President-Elect Joe Biden is having to fundraise to pay for his transition to the White House, as President Trump continues to deny losing the election.

In the US system, the incoming president can only access government funds for their transition if the result of the election is ascertained by the administrator of the General Services Administration.

Alex Brandon/AP President-elect Joe Biden is continuing to select his Cabinet, despite having to navigate roadblocks thrown up by Trump.

The current Trump-appointed official, Emily Murphy, has so far refused to do this, leaving the Biden team without the millions of dollars needed to start appointing staff, or important security and coronavirus response briefings.

According to two donors familiar with the transition’s efforts, they’ve raised about US$8 million (NZ$11.5m) for the transition already, hitting their original goal, but without the roughly US$6m in federal funds afforded to Biden's transition team, they’ve been forced to continue fundraising.

In an email to donors this week obtained by the AP, Chris Korge, the Democratic National Committee’s national finance chair, warned that the Biden transition didn’t have enough money to “totally fund” their efforts and told donors that “the American people will be the big losers if we don’t immediately step up and do something about it.”

Speaking on a call with reporters Friday, Yohannes Abraham, an adviser to Biden’s transition, warned that the delay is affecting the transition's planning.

“This isn’t a game,” he said. “There’s no replacing the real-time information that can only come from the post-ascertainment environment that we should be in right now.”

Biden, meanwhile, was moving quickly to fill out his administration and could name top leaders for his Cabinet as early as next week.

Susan Walsh/AP President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won he election.

He told reporters on Thursday (local time) that he's already decided on who will lead the Treasury Department. That pick, along with his nominee for secretary of state, may be announced before Thanksgiving (26 November), according to people close to the transition who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Cabinet announcements could be released in tranches, with groups of nominees focused on a specific top area, like the economy, national security or public health, being announced at once.

Such a move is intended to deliver the message that Biden is intent on preparing for the presidency even as Trump refuses to concede and attempts to subvert the election results in key states.

Trump's roadblocks have undermined core democratic principles such as the peaceful transfer of power and are especially problematic because Biden will take office in January amid the worst public health crisis in more than a century.

“It’s a huge impact. And each day it gets worse, meaning a week ago, it wasn’t that big of a deal. This week, it’s starting to get to be a bigger deal. Next week, it’ll be bigger,” said David Marchick, director of the Centre for Presidential Transition at the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service. “Every new day that’s lost has a larger impact than the day before.”

Still, Biden’s transition work is progressing, with the president-elect holding frequent virtual meetings from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and a music venue downtown. At this point, Biden was deeply involved in choosing his Cabinet, a process described by one person as similar to fitting puzzle pieces together.

In putting together the 15-person team, Biden was facing demands from multiple, competing interests, as well as the political realities of navigating a closely divided Senate.