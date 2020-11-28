87,000 turkeys explode in fire in the US

A freezer holding 87,000 turkeys exploded and burned nearby equipment at a shipping facility in the US state of Texas.

Earlier this month, a fire and at least two explosions destroyed part of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc's shipping facility, local media reported.

No one was injured, but the company was forced to shut down for the rest of 2020 - including the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season. The Greenberg family has grown the 82-year-old smoked-bird business into a “holiday obsession”, The Dallas Morning News wrote in 1998. The famous East Texas turkey landed on Oprah Winfrey’s “Favourite Things” list in 2003.

Owner Sam Greenberg, the grandson of the founder by the same name, says a mechanical failure started a fire in a vacant shipping room. A freezer holding the turkeys exploded and burned the boxes and bags nearby, which are used to ship hundreds of thousands of turkeys during the company’s busiest season.

A team of 24 firefighters fought the blaze and its aftermath for nearly two days, says Paul Findley, Tyler fire marshal and public information officer.

The heaviest damage was inside one of the freezers, which Findley describes as “not just walk-in freezers; they’re drive-in freezers". The freezer was stacked, front to back, almost to the ceiling, with smoked turkeys in boxes, Findley says.

After the fire, what was left was “a pile of turkeys”, Findley says.

The smokehouse, which is located about a block away, was not damaged.

Greenberg’s grandfather started the business in 1938, and the family takes pride in keeping things simple.

“My mum and dad, they used to do our mailing list on a card table in our garage,” Greenberg said. “Now, we have a customer list close to 300,000.” For decades, customers would get their turkey in the mail for Thanksgiving, then get a bill at the end of the month, usually long after the turkey was gone. “That’s just what we did,” Greenberg says. And customers paid.

The family started selling turkeys inside Central Market in 2009. And they began accepting credit cards online in 2010.

“Not that I like it,” Greenberg says.

The spice mix, which is rubbed on the bird before it smokes for at least 14 hours, is a family secret. The company’s turkeys are beloved for their deep smoke flavor.

Greenberg says the fire was "the perfect storm to put us out of business” – but not so fast.

“We will rebuild. We will be smoking turkeys in 2021," he says. "And to hell with 2020.”

