Woman reports catching intruder while recording TikTok dance video

Police have arrested a man after a woman in the US said she captured an intruder on video breaking into her apartment as she recorded herself dancing.

Hannah Viverette wrote on her Instagram page that she was dancing in her Hagerstown, Maryland apartment on November 22 when she heard her balcony door open.

hrviverette/TikTok Hannah Viverette wrote on her Instagram page that she was dancing in her apartment when she heard her balcony door open and discovered a man trying to force his way in.

Viverette said that when she went to close it, she saw a man trying to force the door open. She wrote that she recognised the man as someone who had been watching her from his truck, and added that she feared for her safety when she came face to face with him.

Viverette said she ran to a neighbour's apartment and called 911. A photo posted to her Instagram account shows a man standing inside her balcony door, she has also posted the video to her TikTok account accompanied with the hashtag “scariestmomentofmylife”.

Hagerstown police said on their Facebook page that officers obtained the video from Viverette and after an investigation identified the suspect as Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36. He was arrested on November 24 and multiple charges were filed, including second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property.

Rodriguez-Gomez was released on an unsecured bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.