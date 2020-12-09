Rudy Giuliani says he'll be out of hospital soon; lawmakers scramble after his Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says that he's making a rapid recovery after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and expects to be released from the hospital as early as Thursday (NZT).

Giuliani calling into own radio show on WABC in New York said he decided to go to the hospital after being urged by the president's physician.

The 76-year-old former mayor of New York was admitted into Georgetown University Medical Centre in Washington on Monday.

Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to comment publicly.

He says he has been treated with dexamethasone and remdesivir – some of the same drug treatments that Trump received when he was hospitalised with the virus in early October.

Giuliani said the experience hadn't changed his view that some Democratic-elected officials have gone too far by imposing restrictions to try to stem the spread of the virus in the United States.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Rudy Giuliani believes he will be released from hospital after 24 hours.

“This is a curable disease at this point,” said Giuliani, who added that virus-related restrictions are “destroying American business.”

Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss to Joe Biden.

On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis was continuing, with several state legislatures postponing sessions after lawmakers met with him.

“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent Covid-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement.

“The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in Covid cases nationwide, this makes sense.”

The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through until Sunday.

Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”

In Georgia, state Senator William Ligon Jr, chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.”

Giuliani on Friday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.

Julio Cortez/AP Giuliani, centre, speaks at a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg. A Republican state lawmaker from Pennsylvania revealed Monday that he has Covid-19, confirming the positive test five days after he went to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and went maskless at the packed public meeting to discuss efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Giuliani travelled last Tuesday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hours-long hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state Republican lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.

“The mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for Covid-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”

Georgia state Senator Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Friday’s hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.

“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani – maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”

The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost re-election and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October.

Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development.

The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.

The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the US alone.

Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.