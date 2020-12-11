Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named 2020 Time Person of the Year

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named 2020 Time Person of the Year.

Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honour for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world”.

Felsenthal notes, “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President.''

Time's other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Time also named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.

The magazine cited BTS' massive global presence amid the pandemic, including leveraging their massive fan base to support causes like Black Lives Matter.

The group has become a staple of recent awards shows, performing their flashy No 1 hit Dynamite. The song in November brought BTS its first Grammy nomination.

“There are times when I'm still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening,'' BTS member Suga told Time for an interview that accompanied the announcement. “But I ask myself, Who's going to do this, if not us?”