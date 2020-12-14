'Only one of us can be telling the truth,' says law professor accused by Jeffrey Epstein survivor

Boasting what the real estate agent describes as "stunning coastal opulence", the picturesque and peaceful Ocean Reef complex is one of Perth's most prestigious addresses.

Offering breathtaking 180-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the latest property to be sold on the sought-after estate provides luxurious accommodation over 450sq metres, including six bedrooms and, outside, a below-ground swimming pool, surrounded by a cedar-lined English-thatch gazebo.

Last week, it was revealed that the property had become home to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 37, the most prominent and outspoken survivor of Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, after she posted a picture on Instagram posing in front of the sold sign with her husband and their three children.

Their 4,400km relocation from Cairns, where it is thought they also own another large property, comes after the couple became equal shareholders in a proprietary company named Witty River Pty Ltd in October.

The timing has become a source of intrigue to those closely following developments in the Epstein saga, after Roberts Giuffre settled for an undisclosed sum with both the billionaire financier's estate and Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite, following a defamation action in 2017.

Roberts Giuffre claims Maxwell "pimped" her out to a string of high-profile men including the Duke of York and Alan Dershowitz, the retired Harvard law professor. Both men vehemently deny the claims.

Yet despite starting a new life, for Roberts Giuffre the legal wrangling is far from over. Following her arrest in July, Maxwell is facing trial charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury over her association with Epstein.

Last week, The Daily Telegraph reported that Maxwell and her husband Scott Borgerson, 44, a tech entrepreneur, will pledge bail of US$30 million in an attempt to secure her freedom from a detention centre in Brooklyn.

Roberts Giuffre also has her own high-profile trial next year after launching a defamation suit against Dershowitz for calling her a "certified, complete, total liar".

She has said of the case: "I know he's going to put up a good fight. But, at the end of it, I know we're gonna win. We've got the truth on our side."

In his countersuit, Dershowitz alleges Roberts Giuffre has a history of extorting prominent men in Epstein's circle, among them Leslie Wexner, the owner of lingerie firm Victoria's Secret.

Having granted Epstein, then a little-known money manager, power of attorney over his vast fortune, the reasons for Wexner's close association with the financier have long been unclear, amid suggestions Epstein abused his position by posing as a recruiter to exploit young models.

Dershowitz's lawyer, Howard Cooper, issued broad subpoenas to Wexner and his attorney John Zeiger earlier this year, prompting the latter to insist: "No extortion demand was ever made, no settlement was entered into, and not a penny (or other consideration) was ever paid."

Roberts Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, has described Dershowitz's assertion there was an extortion attempt as a "smokescreen".

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Alan Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard, at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City.

When The Telegraph spoke to Dershowitz via video call from his New York home on Thursday (NZ time), he continued to protest his innocence and accuse Roberts Giuffre of making up claims that first surfaced in a Florida court filing of Dec 30, 2014, in which it was alleged that he was one of several prominent figures, including the Duke of York, who had participated in sexual activities with a minor.

Insisting he has never met Roberts Giuffre, Dershowitz, 82, said of his litigation: "The reason I can do this is I have nothing to hide. I have no secrets. They picked on the wrong, innocent person."

He points to an independent investigation by Louis Freeh, the former head of the FBI, in 2015, which "found no evidence to support the accusations". He also claims he can account for his whereabouts on each of the seven occasions Roberts Giuffre has accused him of having sex with her.

Pointing to Carolyn, his second wife of 34 years, he added: "From the day I met Jeffrey Epstein, in 1998, until today, I have only touched sexually one woman, my wife. I don't hug, I don't kiss, I don't touch people's hair.

"I have had hundreds and hundreds of female students, research assistants, secretaries and colleagues and I have never been accused of anything. Not ever. I am not that guy."

When The Telegraph approached Roberts Giuffre's spokeswoman and lawyers for comment, they all declined.

Instead the newspaper was pointed towards a "well researched" profile of Dershowitz in an August 2019 edition of The New Yorker, headlined "the Devil's Advocate". It details a career spent aggressively airing "hawkish" views on subjects such as feminism and Israel, and defending controversial clients including Claus von Bülow, OJ Simpson and, of course, Epstein.

Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Many Epstein survivors will never forgive Dershowitz for helping to secure a deal for his client following the first criminal case in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge (one of two) of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18.

Although he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the sheriff's office he was allowed to leave on "work release" after three months, for up to 12 hours a day. On July 6, 2019, Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges, and held in custody in New York City, where he was found dead in his cell a month later.

Yet even the supportive piece in The New Yorker raises questions about the timeline Roberts Giuffre originally gave, in which she suggested she first met Maxwell, and consequently, Epstein, when she was 15.

The article states: "In 2000, Giuffre, then not quite seventeen, was outside Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, where she had recently got a job as a locker room attendant. Maxwell... spotted her and told [her] driver to stop. Giuffre was reading a book about anatomy and massage therapy. 'She had an awesome English accent, and she started conversing with me about what I was reading. She said, "Wow, you're really interested in massage. That's so interesting! Because I actually know somebody who's looking for a travelling masseuse".'"

In a previous interview with The Mail on Sunday, Roberts Giuffre claimed: "After about two years, he (Epstein) started to ask me to "entertain" his friends." That would have made her 19 when the alleged sex trafficking took place and therefore not under the age of consent in regards to the allegations made against Mr Dershowitz and the Duke, which she claims occurred in 2001 when she was 17. Buckingham Palace said "any suggestion of impropriety with under age minors is categorically untrue", later repeating the denials.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Prince Andrew is under increasing pressure after a series of damaging revelations about him surfaced, including criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier.

According to Roberts Giuffre's timeline, she finally "escaped" Epstein in 2002, aged 19. The Telegraph asked her representatives to clarify the dates of her association with Maxwell and Epstein but they declined.

Her lawyers have always acknowledged that as she had used drugs throughout the time she was with Epstein, she is hazy on dates. Her supporters say she has never claimed to be a perfect witness.

Dershowitz appears an equally imperfect alleged victim of a false accusation. Branded a "misogynist" by supporters of MeToo for branding Roberts Giuffre a "prostitute", over the years he has had a reputation for airing provocative opinions about sex and the law, such as lowering the age of consent to 15.

Yet Dershowitz points to the hypocrisy of his opponent having previously been represented by Boies, who defended Harvey Weinstein after he was accused of sexually harassing, assaulting, or raping dozens of women in Oct 2017.

Dershowitz has tape recordings of Boies in which he suggests he will advise Roberts Giuffre that her conclusion about Dershowitz abusing her is "simply wrong".

Boies told The New Yorker the conversation was a "hypothetical" way of exploring how he might persuade an aggrieved client to accept a settlement, if Dershowitz could offer definitive proof. (Boies is not representing Roberts Giuffre in the forthcoming defamation trial because he and Dershowitz have previously settled a defamation claim out of court). He did not respond to a request for comment.

Dershowitz cites a TV appearance by another of Roberts Giuffre's former lawyers, Brad Edwards, as further evidence of his innocence.

AP Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual victims, on invitation of a judge, addressed a hearing after the accused Jeffrey Epstein killed himself before facing sex trafficking charges.

Speaking to CBS after Epstein's reincarceration in July 2019, Edwards said: "I have personally been investigating this for 11 years and don't know of any high-profile person that would be implicated." He did not respond to a request for comment.

Dershowitz also has Rebecca Boylan, Roberts Giuffre's close friend, on tape claiming Roberts Giuffre was pursuing him under pressure from lawyers, and that "I've never heard her mention you."

Also submitted in evidence is a transcript of a taped conversation between journalist Sharon Churcher, who interviewed Roberts Giuffre in 2011, and Tony Lyons, who published Dershowitz's book Guilt By Association.

In the recording, made in October 2019, Churcher alleges: "These lawyers, remember, they do everything on contingency... and there's all these ads now. There's one in which you can say, you just remembered you were abused? Call us."

Dershowitz will also be relying on an email exchange from May 2011, in which Roberts Giuffre asks Churcher to clarify the names of the men she claimed "JE had sent me to" during the interview to help her with a book pitch. The transcript suggests Churcher responds six days later saying: "Don't forget Alan Dershowitz. JEs buddy and lawyer...We all suspect Alan is a pedo...".

Dershowitz claims this was evidence he was "set up". He is so determined to expose Roberts Giuffre's "lies", he is preparing a letter inviting the justice department to investigate them both for perjury.

"The FBI should come to the trial, because they will hear perjury committed," he said

"Either I will be committing perjury because I will swear under oath that I never met this woman, or she will be committing perjury because she will be swearing her oath that she had sex with me... only one of us can be telling the truth."