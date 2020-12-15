US Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden's presidential election victory

The electors' votes have drawn more attention than usual this year because Trump has refused to concede the election to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has been officially confirmed as US presidential-elect by the American Electoral College, after passing the 270-vote threshold in the 2020 election.

Biden cleared the 270 electoral vote threshold on Tuesday after California's electors cast their votes for the Democrat. When all of the states finish voting, Biden is expected to lead President Donald Trump 306-232.

Electors gathered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally vote for the next US president. Under the US voting system, a candidate becomes president by winning a majority of the electoral college, not a majority of the popular vote.

The Electoral College vote is normally a procedural step in the presidential election, but its importance is heightened this year because Trump is refusing to concede his loss. He and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits, and most have been dropped or dismissed by judges, including twice by the US Supreme Court.

The results will now be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice-President Mike Pence will preside.

"A PRESIDENT FOR ALL AMERICANS”

The president-elect will be delivering a prime time speech Monday (local time) in Delaware after the Electoral College formally voted to declare him president. Biden's top aides have already made clear they hope Republicans will consider their own long-term interests, accept Trump's defeat and focus their attention on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and staving off economic tumult.

After garnering a record 82 million-plus votes, building out important parts of his new administration and preparing a move to the White House that's now barely a month away, Biden shouldn't be lacking for political strength.

Susan Walsh/AP Joe Biden will be sworn in as US president on January 20.

And yet he and his team are seizing the news of the moment, formal Electoral College approval, normally a routine, mundane event, to stay on the offensive. That means declaring the election settled and claiming a mandate to begin governing, even if might not stop Trump from disputing the results or most of his party from backing him up.

“If anyone didn't know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy,'' Biden plans to say in his speech, according to excerpts released by his campaign. “In America, politicians don't take power, the people grant it to them.''

He will add, “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing, not even a pandemic, or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame.''

Biden is also planning to repeat his promises to be “a president for all Americans'' who will “work just as hard for those of you who didn't vote for me, as I will for those who did.''