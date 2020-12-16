Mitch McConnell sets up a clash with Trump over who's in charge in the Republican Party

Two things can be true at the same time. One is that Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US presidential election has been evident for several weeks, with no legitimate reason to doubt it (despite plenty of digging). And two is that Mitch McConnell just provided perhaps the most significant, if belated, recognition of that fact to date.

The Senate majority leader acknowledged Biden's win on the Senate floor Tuesday morning (local time), one day after the electoral college made it official.

"The electoral college has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," said McConnell. He also nodded to the historic elevation of his Senate colleague, Kamala Harris, to the vice presidency.

McConnell's statement comes after some of his Senate colleagues strained to avoid saying the same thing on Monday.

READ MORE:

* In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden US president-elect

* Republican senator calls for Donald Trump to declare martial law

* US election: Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden's win, survey finds



The No. 3 Senate Republican, John Barrasso, called questions about the matter "gotcha" questions. Top Trump ally Senator Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, offered a pretty remarkable word salad.

McConnell's comments should have the effect of taking some pressure off his colleagues, but they also matter practically speaking. The position of the Senate Republican leader is now clear, pretty much negating any chance that Senate Republicans would participate in some kind of unlikely end-run not to accept the verdict of the electoral college.

To be sure, such an effort was never going to succeed, for reasons Philip Bump explained on Monday. But 126 out of 196 House Republicans just last week signed on to an ultimately failed effort to get the Supreme Court to overturn the results in key states.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post President Donald Trump, right, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, centre. McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden's presidential win on the Senate floor, one day after the electoral college made it official.

The vast majority of Republican state attorneys general also joined them.

Republicans have long trodden uneasily around Trump's claims, but momentum behind questioning the legitimacy of Biden's win was building in the party.

The Senate was the best shot Trump had to at least gum up the works January 6. If one House member and one senator object to accepting a given state's slate of electors, Congress has to consider it.

If a Republican senator does that now, they'll be acting expressly in opposition to what their leader says.

It might still happen, but McConnell's statement should let some air out of the balloon. The gambit was never going to succeed, mind you, but it could have created some heartburn in our body politic; McConnell is basically signalling he won't participate in such shenanigans.

Given that, the more intriguing immediate question is what this means not for the 2020 presidential results, but for the Republican Party as it's currently constituted, and the upcoming Georgia runoffs.

Trump has very much not given up on all of this. He even retweeted pro-Trump lawyer L Lin Wood's call on Tuesday morning for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to go to jail. Trump still hasn't weighed in on McConnell, but shortly after McConnell made the comments, Trump made clear he's not giving up on his doomed crusade.

"Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud," Trump said falsely. "There has never been anything like this in our Country!"

He also promoted a House member who promised to keep fighting.

If Trump is still going after Kemp for not doing his bidding, why would McConnell be spared Trump's wrath?

And if he really wants to press the issue, Trump can give McConnell major headaches in Georgia's decisive Senate races. There, party leaders are concerned about Republican turnout dropping thanks to Trump's voter fraud claims - and for apparently good reason.

McConnell's recognition of Biden's win could be read as an attempt to move beyond this phase and focus more intently on Georgia.

But Trump hasn't always been a team player there. He has offered mixed signals, for instance, when it comes to whether Republican voters should entertain boycotting the runoffs if Kemp and others don't do his bidding.

If Trump views McConnell's statement as the kind of rebuke that it clearly is, he can keep going down that road and essentially hold the Republican party hostage. And it's been clear for five years that Trump cares far less for the future of the party than he does about himself.

In the end, McConnell was truly in an impossible position. He appears to have chosen the less-bad route, which is to acknowledge reality rather than let this drag on and on while his status as majority leader is uncertain, and hope this all blows over sooner than later.

But if Trump truly believes in his cause - rather than if this is, say, just an exercise aimed at fundraising and claiming he never actually lost - how can he let this one lie? He can't.

Now is when we find out who is truly running this party from this point forward, because its two top leaders' positions are completely irreconcilable.