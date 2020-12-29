Police release video of Nashville Christmas day explosion

Metro Nashville PD shared new surveillance footage of the bomb explosion, which killed the vehicle’s occupant and injured three others.

US police have released a video showing the moment an RV exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas day, killing the vehicle’s occupant and injuring three others.

Metro Nashville PD shared new surveillance footage of the bomb explosion captured by a police camera set up nearby at 2nd Avenue North & Commerce Street.

The video showed a Nashville police officer walking about a block from the RV just seconds before it exploded.

The blast caused damage to an AT&T building and continued to wreak havoc on cellphone service and police and hospital communications in several Southern states as the company worked to restore service, AP reports.

The video was released hours after officials identified the person killed in the explosion as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner.

US police have yet to establish Warner’s motive for the bombing, which is why the incident has not yet been labelled domestic terrorism.

Forensic analysts were reviewing evidence collected from the blast site to try to identify the components of the explosives as well as information from the US Bomb Data Centre for intelligence and investigative leads, according to a law enforcement official.

Investigators were examining Warner's digital footprint and financial history, as well as a recent deed transfer of a suburban Nashville home they searched.

Metro Nashville PD Surveillance footage captured an RV exploding in downtown Nashville on Christmas day.

The official, who was not authorised to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, said federal agents were examining a number of potential leads and pursuing several theories, including the possibility that the AT&T building was targeted.

Korneski said that officials were looking at any and all motives and were interviewing Warner’s acquaintances.

The bombing took place on a holiday morning well before downtown streets were bustling with activity and was accompanied by a recorded announcement warning anyone nearby that a bomb would soon detonate.

Then, for reasons that may never be known, the audio switched to a recording of Petula Clark's 1964 hit Downtown shortly before the blast.

AP This image taken from surveillance video provided by Metro Nashville PD shows a recreational vehicle that was involved in a blast on Christmas day.

Officials said their identification of Warner relied on several key pieces of evidence, including DNA found at the explosion site. Investigators had previously revealed that human remains had been found in the vicinity.

In addition, investigators from the Tennessee Highway Patrol recovered parts from the RV among the wreckage from the blast, and were able to link the vehicle identification number to an RV that was registered to Warner, officials said.

“We're still following leads, but right now there is no indication that any other persons were involved,'' Korneski said.

FBI/AP Anthony Quinn Warner was killed in the explosion.

“We've reviewed hours of security video surrounding the recreation vehicle. We saw no other people involved.''

Police were responding to a report of shots fired when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Suddenly the warning stopped, and Downtown started playing.

The RV exploded shortly afterward, sending black smoke and flames billowing from the heart of downtown Nashville's tourist scene, an area packed with honky-tonks, restaurants and shops.

