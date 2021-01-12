Live: US President Donald Trump impeachment begins

If this story had an impact on you, please consider supporting Stuff.

Why? Because Stuff is as Kiwi as T-sauce in a tomato-shaped bottle. Part of the daily diet of millions of New Zealanders, we're wholly locally owned and it’s our mission to make Aotearoa a better place.

And we need your help.

Stuff has more journalists than any other newsroom in New Zealand - we represent the full length of the long white cloud. But the way journalism is funded is changing.

We need your support to keep fighting for justice like we did for Teina Pora, Angela Blackmoore and the victims of Erebus; to keep breaking major news, like when we were first on the scene as terror struck Christchurch; to champion the causes that matter to your communities, like we did to get NZ history taught in our schools, plastic bags banned, and Matariki in our national calendar.

If Stuff is a regular part of your day, please consider becoming a supporter. You can make a contribution from as little as $1. Be part of our story, and help us tell yours.