Trump impeachment begins with 'incitement of insurrection' charge laid

US lawmakers have formally introduced a charge of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

Trump faces a single charge - "incitement of insurrection" - over the deadly riot at the US Capitol, according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.

Lawmakers were set to vote mid-week.

Earlier, a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office was blocked by Republicans.

READ MORE:

* Parler vanishes as Donald Trump seeks new online megaphone

* Ashli Babbitt's journey from capital 'guardian' to invader

* US Capitol siege: Man seen in US Senate carrying zip-ties among those charged in riot

* Trump plans defiant week as many Democrats push for him to be ousted

* Nancy Pelosi wants to stop Donald Trump accessing nuclear codes

* How a second impeachment of Donald Trump would work

* Capitol riot crisis deepens after US police officer dies from injuries



The four-page impeachment bill draws from Trump's own false statements about his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden; his pressure on state officials in Georgia to "find" him more votes; and his White House rally ahead of the Capitol siege, in which he encouraged thousands of supporters to "fight like hell" before they stormed the building on Wednesday (local time).

A violent and largely white mob of Trump supporters overpowered police, broke through security lines and windows and rampaged through the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to scatter as they were finalising Biden's victory over Trump in the Electoral College.

Alex Brandon/AP Donald Trump faces a single charge - "incitement of insurrection" - over the deadly riot at the US Capitol.

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the legislation said.

The bill from Representatives David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Jerrold Nadler of New York, said Trump threatened "the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power" and "betrayed" trust.

"He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office," they wrote.

Representative Adam Schiff said on CBS, "We need to move forward with alacrity."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier said the House would proceed with legislation to impeach Trump, warning that he is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

A Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, joined Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska over the weekend in calling for Trump to "resign and go away as soon as possible."

Lawmakers warned of the damage the president could still do before Joe Biden is inaugurated January 20.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP The “President represents an imminent threat," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Trump, holed up at the White House, was increasingly isolated after a mob rioted in the Capitol in support of his false claims of election fraud.

Judges across the country, including some nominated by Trump, repeatedly dismissed cases and Attorney General William Barr, a Trump ally, said there was no sign of any widespread fraud.

"We will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat," Pelosi said in a letter late Sunday to colleagues emphasising the need for quick action.

"The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

During an interview on 60 Minutes aired Sunday, Pelosi invoked the Watergate era when Republicans in the Senate told President Richard Nixon, "It's over."

"That's what has to happen now," she said.

Toomey said he doubted impeachment could be done before Biden is inaugurated, even though a growing number of lawmakers say that step is necessary to ensure Trump can never hold elected office again.

"I think the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again," Toomey said. "I don't think he is electable in any way."

Murkowski, long exasperated with the president, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply "needs to get out." A third, Senator Roy Blunt did not go that far, but on Sunday he warned Trump to be "very careful" in his final days in office.

Alex Brandon/AP Republican senators Lisa Murkowski (pictured) of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania called for Trump to "resign and go away as soon as possible."

On impeachment, House Democrats would likely delay for 100 days sending articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial, to allow Biden to focus on other priorities.

Senator Marco Rubio said that instead of coming together, Democrats want to "talk about ridiculous things like ‘Let's impeach a president'" with just days left in office.

Still, some Republicans might be supportive.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said he would take a look at any articles that the House sent over. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, a frequent Trump critic, said he would "vote the right way" if the matter were put in front of him.

The Democratic effort to stamp Trump's presidential record - for the second time - with the indelible mark of impeachment advanced rapidly after the riot.

Representative David Cicilline, a leader of the House effort to draft impeachment articles accusing Trump of inciting insurrection, said Sunday that his group had 200-plus co-sponsors.

Potentially complicating Pelosi's decision about impeachment was what it meant for Biden and the beginning of his presidency.

While reiterating that he had long viewed Trump as unfit for office, Biden on Friday sidestepped a question about impeachment, saying what Congress did "is for them to decide."