Trump's online fans flock to app 'used as safe-haven for terrorists'

Donald Trump’s online supporters have migrated to Telegram, an encrypted messaging app that has been accused of harbouring criminals and terrorists, after the social networking site Parler was forced offline.

Telegram became the second-most downloaded app in America on Sunday as users looked for a new home after Trump was suspended from Facebook and Twitter, and as tech companies cut off Parler, a free speech social network that had sprung up as an alternative.

More than half a million people in the US have downloaded Telegram since last Wednesday. Many on Parler were urged to move across to certain Telegram groups before the social network was taken offline. High-profile allies and backers of the president, including his son Donald Trump Jr and former attorney Sidney Powell, post frequently on the Telegram app.

Meanwhile, groups for former Parler users or those devoted to the US President amassed tens of thousands of users.

Messages sent over Telegram are encrypted. It has historically been used to resist censorship or surveillance in countries such as Russia and China.

On Saturday, after Apple and Google removed the Parler app from their smartphone download stores, Telegram's Russian founder Pavel Durov said the companies "pose a much bigger problem for freedoms than Twitter".

Alex Brandon/AP More than half a million people in the US have downloaded Telegram since last Wednesday. Telegram lets public figures set up "channels" to broadcast to followers. (File photo).

He said Telegram was working on a way to continue to work on iPhones even if Apple removes the app from the App Store. Durov did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Telegram was installed around 545,000 times in the US between Wednesday and Sunday, almost three times as much as a week earlier, according to data company Sensor Tower. Download numbers were also boosted by a controversy over a new privacy policy for rival app WhatsApp.

Telegram functions in a similar way to apps such as WhatsApp, allowing one-to-one and group chats, but also lets public figures set up "channels" to broadcast to followers.

Jen Golbeck, a professor of information studies at the University of Maryland, said Telegram could become a longer-term home for Trump fans than Parler because it is less likely to be taken offline. "If it was just used by these alt-Right groups, that may give Apple or Google some control, but these are general messaging apps that people use for legitimate reasons," she said.