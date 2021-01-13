Live: House approves resolution to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump, despite Vice President Mike Pence ruling it out

17:53, Jan 13 2021

US Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
