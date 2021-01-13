How Donald Trump's second impeachment will happen

EXPLAINER: The US House of Representatives is expected to impeach US President Donald Trump on Thursday (NZ time) for his encouragement of supporters who violently stormed the US Capitol, a vote that would make him the first American president to be impeached twice.

While the previous three impeachments – those of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump – took months before a final vote, including investigations and hearings, this time it will have only taken a week.

AP Donald Trump speaks near a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas.

After the rioting at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "we must take action,” and Democrats – and some Republicans – share her view.

For now, the Republican-led Senate is not expected to hold a trial and vote on whether to convict Trump before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in January 20. Still, Democrats feel that action by the House would send an important message to the country.

A look at what will happen in the next two days as the House moves closer to impeaching Trump in his last week in office:

The Basics of Impeachment

In normal order, there would be an impeachment investigation and the evidence would be sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which would hold hearings, draft articles and send them to the full House.

That’s what happened in 2019, when the House impeached Trump over his dealings with the president of Ukraine. It took three months.

AP Donald Trump was impeached previously on charges related to his effort to withhold congressionally appropriated funds from Ukraine in exchange for officials there assisting Trump. He was acquitted by the US Senate in February.

This time, with so few days to act, and a feeling among Democrats that there is little need to investigate what happened, since most members of Congress heard Trump speak to his supporters and were in the Capitol when the mob broke in, impeachment is going straight to the House floor for a vote.

Once the House votes to impeach, the articles and evidence would be sent to the Senate, where a trial would be held and there would be final votes to convict or acquit. That's what the Senate did in early February of last year after Trump was impeached the first time.

John Minchillo/AP Violent protesters, loyal to Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The Articles

Democrats will begin debate Thursday on a single impeachment charge: “incitement of insurrection."

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” reads the four-page impeachment article, which was introduced by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

“He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” it reads.

Delcia Lopez/The Monitor/AP Donald Trump walks down the steps before a speech near a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas.

The article says the behaviour is consistent with Trump’s prior efforts to “subvert and obstruct” the results of the election and references his recent call with the Georgia secretary of state, in which he said he wanted him to find him more votes after losing the state to Biden.

Trump has falsely claimed there was widespread fraud in the election, and the baseless claims have been repeatedly echoed by congressional Republicans and the insurgents who descended on the Capitol. Just before the riots, Trump spoke to the supporters near the White House and encouraged them to “fight like hell."

As the protesters broke in, both chambers were debating Republican challenges to the electoral vote count in Arizona as part of the process for certifying Biden's election win.

Republican Support

Three key Republicans have said they would support impeachment. No Republicans supported Trump's first impeachment in 2019.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican in the House and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said she would vote to impeach Trump because "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney said Trump “summoned” the mob that attacked the Capitol last week, “assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

New York Representative John Katko was the first Republican to say he’d vote to impeach. A former federal prosecutor, he said he did not make the decision lightly.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy," Katko said. “I cannot sit by without taking action.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a frequent Trump critic, also said he would vote to impeach.

Sending to the Senate

Once the House passes the articles, Pelosi can decide when she sends them to the Senate. Under the current schedule, the Senate is not set to resume full sessions until January 19, which is the day before Biden's inauguration.

Some Democrats suggested Pelosi might wait to send the articles and allow Biden to begin his term without impeachment hanging over him. But many other Democrats have urged Pelosi to move immediately.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to Donald Trump stormed the US Congress, at the Capitol in Washington.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who will be in charge once Biden is sworn in, suggested in a letter to colleagues Tuesday the chamber might divide its time between confirming Biden's nominees, approving Covid-19 relief and conducting the trial.

If the trial isn't held until Trump is already out of office, it could still have the effect of preventing him from running for president again.

Biden has said it’s important to ensure that the “folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage – that they be held accountable.”

Alex Brandon/AP Lindsey Graham with Donald Trump as they board Air Force One upon arrival at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, after visiting a section of the border wall with Mexico in Alamo, Texas.

Senate Politics

It's unlikely, for now, that enough Republicans would vote to convict, since two thirds of the Senate is needed. Yet some Republicans have told Trump to resign, including Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and few are defending him.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse has said he would take a look at what the House approves, but stopped short of committing to support it.

Other Republicans have said that impeachment would be divisive. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, long a key ally of the president, has been critical of his behaviour in inciting the riots but said impeachment “will do far more harm than good.”

Only one Republican voted to convict Trump last year – Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

What Impeachment Would Mean

Democrats say they have to move forward, even if the Senate doesn't convict.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted on Friday that some people might ask why they would try to impeach a president with only a few days left in office.

“The answer: Precedent,” he said. “It must be made clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the US government.”