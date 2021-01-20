Biden Inauguration: US National Guard troops 'had ties to militias'

Two US Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

An army official and a senior US intelligence official said the two National Guard members had been found to have ties to fringe right group militias.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defence Department media regulations.

They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Matt Slocum/AP Security is tight ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Thursday (NZT).

Contacted by AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the US Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts leads President-elect Joe Biden in the oath of office, security will be unusually tight following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, and inaugural events will be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.