US President Donald Trump wishes 'luck' for new administration in farewell speech

President Donald Trump has wished “luck” upon the new Biden administration in his outgoing speech.

In a pre-recorded message that was released on Wednesday morning (NZT), Trump acknowledged the inauguration set to take place on Thursday (NZT), saying they would “pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous”.

“We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck – a very important word.”

He also thanked his family, staff and the American public for their support in the past four years.

“To serve as your president has been an honour beyond description,” he said.

He said he was “truly proud” of what they had achieved together. “We did what we came here to do.”

We all wanted to make America great again, Trump said, explaining that his administration wasn’t about being a Republican or Democrat, but about “the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation”.

He said in the past four years, they achieved more than anyone thought possible.

“The movement we started, is only just beginning,” he said in the video.

Trump's speech comes just hours after President-elect Joe Biden gave his own emotional speech, thanking the people of his home state of Delaware.

The inauguration of the President-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is taking place in Washington on January 21 (NZT). At about 6am (NZT) Biden will take the oath of office and be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

For the first time in more than 100 years, the outgoing president will not be attending the inauguration. An event is being held for Trump just hours before the inauguration is due to start, and Trump then plans to fly to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida using the Air Force One jumbo jet for the last time.

It was understood that his vice-president, Mike Pence, would not be attending the farewell event, citing “logistical challenges”.