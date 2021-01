US Vice President Mike Pence not attending Trump's farewell

US Vice President Mike Pence is among those who will not be attending President Donald Trump's sendoff event at Joint Base Andrews.

A person familiar with Pence's schedule cited “logistical challenges'' in getting from the air base to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies on Wednesday (Thursday NZT). The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss scheduling decisions.

Much of Washington DC is under lockdown, with thousands of National Guard troops on patrol and other security precautions in place.

The caution comes weeks after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from confirming Biden's victory.

Trump and Pence's relationship has been strained since Trump tried to pressure Pence to stop the election certification and Trump supporters roaming the Capitol chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” after the president tweeted disapprovingly of him.

Trump will be only the fourth president in the nation's history not to attend his successor's inauguration. He is boycotting the event and will be flying to Florida on Wednesday morning.

Aides have been organising an elaborate sendoff, but it is unclear how many invitees plan to attend.

Among them is Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who became a Trump critic.

He quipped on Twitter that he couldn't make it because he was “having my fingernails pulled out at that time.''