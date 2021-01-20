The history of the American presidential oath of office

At noon on January 20 (local time), on the west front of the US Capitol building, Joe Biden will take the presidential oath of office. John Roberts, the chief justice of the United States, will administer it. With his right hand raised and his left hand atop a family bible, Biden will say, “I do solemnly swear” (though presidents also have the option to “affirm” on a book of their choice), “that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.” Biden will then become America’s 46th president.

He has taken similar oaths many times before, including seven times as a senator and twice as Barack Obama’s vice-president. Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath when he became vice-president and this time, moments before Biden’s presidential oath, she will reprise that role for his deputy, Kamala Harris – the first woman, the first black person and the first South Asian to occupy the office. Harris will rest her hand on a bible once owned by Thurgood Marshall, a great civil-rights lawyer and the first black Supreme Court justice.

Kevin Lamarque In this file photo from 2013, then Vice President Joe Biden takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, right, as his wife, Jill Biden, holds the family Bible. (File photo)

The words quoted above come from Article II, Section 1, Clause 8 of the constitution, which requires that an incoming president should take this oath “before he enter on the execution of his office”. Presidents from George Washington to Donald Trump have been sworn in under the same formula with each change of administration and every re-election. (Most presidents, including Trump, have tacked on “so help me God” at the end of the oath, though the constitutional provision does not contain this divine appeal.) Other federal officials are required to take an oath as well, though Congress, not the constitution, specifies the words.

Oaths of office are not an American invention. Members of parliament in Britain pledge to “be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law”. In China, civil servants pledge fealty to the constitution and to “be loyal to the motherland, be loyal to the people, show the utmost respect for my duty, pursue public affairs with integrity, accept the supervision of the people, and to work for a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful”. In Egypt, the president swears “to the great god Allah” to “protect the republican system ... and work for the good of the people.”

The deliberations of America’s founders suggest that the centrepiece of the presidential oath is the pledge to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution”. These words were absent from early drafts (a version from July 1787 included only the “faithfully execute” line, with no reference to the constitution) but became a prominent theme in the eyes of those who took the oath.

Elise Amendola/AP While many presidents have used Bibles for their inaugurations, the Constitution does not require the use of a specific text and specifies only the wording of president’s oath. (File photo)

The third president, Thomas Jefferson, lowered expectations in his first inaugural address by declaring the presidency a “task ... above my talents”; the “constitutional vigour” of the government, he declared, is “the sheet anchor of our peace at home and safety abroad”. In 1837 Martin Van Buren said: “The principle that will govern me in the high duty to which my country calls me is a strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the constitution.” Nearly a century later, Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared America’s “constitutional system ... the most superbly enduring political mechanism the modern world has produced”.

Biden takes his oath at a delicate moment in America’s history. The site of the 59th inauguration was the target of an insurrection a fortnight earlier designed to overturn the 2020 presidential election and prevent Biden’s move to the White House. Owing to security concerns over the possibility of more far-right extremist violence and the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the celebration will be virtual and far fewer will attend in person than usual. In fact, the dignitaries and members of Congress (each of whom is permitted one guest) will be vastly outnumbered by 25,000 National Guard troops dispatched to protect the incoming president, his diminished entourage and national landmarks.

Does the oath of office make a difference? Some scholars say it emphasises presidents’ equal role in interpreting the constitution and gives them a tool to protect the prerogatives of their office from the encroachment of Congress. Others argue the presidential oath was designed to serve as a check on chief executives’ power. David Strauss, a law professor at the University of Chicago, observes that oaths are inherently “limiting, not empowering”. The true value of the oath seems to lie in how it may shape presidential behaviour. The past four years – from the outgoing president’s twin impeachments and refusal to concede the election to his absence at the transfer of power – offer a stark reminder that the presidential oath is not self-enforcing.

