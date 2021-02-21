US President Joe Biden declares major disaster in Texas after deadly winter storm

US President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in the state of Texas, allowing more federal funds to be spent on disaster relief.

The White House announced the move on Saturday (early Sunday, NZT). Federal agencies have been asked to identify additional resources to address the suffering.

Biden came into office on January 20, promising to tackle a series of brewing crises, starting with the coronavirus pandemic and its ripple effects on the economy. He tacked on systemic racism and climate change as top priorities. And now he's contending with storms that have not only imperiled Americans but also delayed the shipment and administration of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines.

At least 69 deaths across the US have been blamed on the blast of unseasonable weather.

Biden said Friday (local time) that he hopes to travel to Texas next week but doesn't want his presence and the accompanying presidential entourage to distract from the recovery.

“They're working like the devil to take care of their folks,” Biden said of Texas officials. He said he'd make a decision early next week about travel.

Biden, who offered himself during the campaign as the experienced and empathetic candidate the nation needed at this moment in time, is working on several fronts to address the situation – and to avoid repeating the mistakes of predecessors who got tripped up by inadequate or insensitive responses in times of disaster.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden is confronting a number of crises.

Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.

Some have handled such situations better than others.

George W Bush earned praise for his leadership after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks but stumbled during his administration’s halting response to the humanitarian disaster that unfolded in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast four years later.

Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News/AP Zack Rosales, left, and his girlfriend Cynthia Thamez sit beside a backyard fire as their dog Alex sniffs at the snow beside them late in the evening in Abilene, Texas.

Barack Obama said he should have anticipated the blowback he got for going to the golf course right after he condemned the beheading of a kidnapped American journalist by Islamist militants in 2014. Obama was vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard at the time.

Donald Trump was criticised for tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd of people in Puerto Rico who had endured Hurricane Maria’s pummelling of the island in 2017. He defended tossing the towels, saying the people were “having fun”.

Bill Clinton, who famously claimed during the 1992 presidential campaign that “I feel your pain”, was a natural at connecting with disaster victims.

David J. Phillip/AP Millions in Texas had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. People in Houston waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks.

Just this week, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas showed how quickly one bad move during a crisis can become a public relations disaster for a politician.

Cruz came under attack for travelling to Mexico while his constituents suffered without power, heat and running water.

His explanation – that his daughters pushed for the getaway because they were out of school – was particularly panned.

Cruz later said the trip was a mistake.

Alex Brandon/AP Republican Senator Ted Cruz, of Texas, has found himself subject to intense criticism after flying to Mexico.

Biden has tweeted about Texas and the other affected states, while the White House has issued numerous statements aimed at demonstrating that the federal government is in command of the situation.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also has shipped dozens of generators and supplies, including fuel, water, blankets and ready-to-eat meals, to the affected areas.

Biden has spoken to the governors of the seven states most affected by the winter weather. He tweeted a photo of himself on the phone with Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.

Tony Gutierrez/AP A man walks across a frozen lake at Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas.

Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, a staunch supporter of Trump's, was quick to praise Biden for swift action on a disaster declaration.

After speaking with Biden by telephone earlier this week, Stitt specifically thanked the president for “taking the time to reach out this afternoon and offer the federal government’s help for Oklahomans”.

“We had a very productive call and I look forward to working together to find solutions as we recover from this historic storm.”

Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News/AP Temperatures on Friday climbed above freezing for the first time since Sunday's record 37cm snowfall.

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Centre, said Biden is “well-suited" to deal with the disaster because of his decades of service in the US Senate and as a former vice president and because of “his genuine concern for people”.

“He's got to show empathy right off the bat,” Perry said in an interview.

“It's important for a president to go to a place that’s been battered, but be careful about the footprint.

“He doesn’t want to make things worse.”

Jacob Ford/AP Many residents and businesses were left without power following a weekend of below freezing temperatures in Midland and Odessa.

Biden, should he decide to visit Texas next week, could also use the trip to press his point that climate change is real and must not go unaddressed, and that the state could do things like winterise its power plants to be better prepared for future storms, Perry said.

But he should take care to not do so in a scolding kind of way.

“We know he cares about climate change, and this is a way to convince people,” Perry said.