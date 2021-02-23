Covid-19: US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

The Covid-19 death toll in the US topped 500,000, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Monday, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

David Goldman/AP In this photo from April, gravediggers lower the casket of someone who died of coronavirus at the Hebrew Free Burial Association's cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York. The US death toll from Covid-19 has topped 500,000 â a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died.

And despite the roll-out of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.

The US toll is by far the highest reported in the world, accounting for 20 per cent of the nearly 2.5 million coronavirus deaths globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because of the many cases that were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1900 per day. But experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself.

Some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.

David J. Phillip/AP A blanket is pulled to cover the body of a patient after medical personnel were unable to save her life inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas.

Instead, the drop-off in deaths and cases has been attributed to the passing of the holidays; the cold and bleak days of midwinter, when many people are inclined to stay home; and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.

The first known deaths from the virus in the US happened in early February 2020. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and another month to climb from 400,000 to 500,000.

The US recorded an estimated 405,000 deaths in World War II, 58,000 in the Vietnam War and 36,000 in the Korean War.

Jae C. Hong/AP Registered nurse Keith Robinson, right, watches as fellow nurse Angela Coomds calls out a patient's name from a Covid-19 triage tent in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong/AP Ventilator tubes are attached to a Covid-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Centre in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles.

John Minchillo/AP Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Jae C. Hong/AP Patty Trejo, 54, left, looks at her intubated husband, Joseph, in a Covid-19 unit as registered nurse Celina Mande holds a smartphone showing a mariachi band performing for the patient. Trejo visited her husband for the first time since he was hospitalised more than a month ago. A survivor of Covid-19 herself, she invited a mariachi band to give him courage. "He needs to know that I still love him, and he needs to know he's got to fight," said Trejo.

John Minchillo/AP Mohammad Ayaz, cousin of Mohammad Altaf, centre right, is hugged by a mourner after funeral prayers are given over Altaf's body at Al-Rayaan Muslim Funeral Services in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Jeff Roberson/AP Marks are seen on the face of registered nurse Shelly Girardin as she removes a protective mask after performing rounds in a COVID-19 unit at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

Patrick Semansky/AP Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg walks among thousands of white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of Covid-19 near Robert F Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington. Firstenberg's temporary art installation, called "In America, How Could This Happen," will include an estimated 240,000 flags when completed.