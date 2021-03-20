Texas museum puts Donald Trump wax statue in storage because people kept punching it

Donald Trump’s detractors appear to be taking out their frustrations on a wax replica of the former US president.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the replica had to be placed in storage after multiple visitors attacked it.

The statue is located at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, a branch of the Ripley Entertainment Corp.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Clay Stewart, the regional manager of the museum told the publication. After realising that patrons had an issue with the statue, employees first moved it to the front lobby so security could watch over the replica.

READ MORE:

* Trump faces an onslaught of legal problems as lawsuits and investigations trail him

* Donald Trump is not a fan of Meghan Markle

* US intelligence finds Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden



However, that didn’t prevent visitors from “punching” and “scratching” the model, which left deep cuts on its face. Ultimately, the museum was forced to remove it from the floor altogether, where it’s been for the last four years.

In fact, wax replicas of Trump haven’t been welcome in other Tussaud museums.

In October 2020, Madame Tussaud’s Berlin location got rid of its Trump statue, tossing the replica when it changed its exhibits as a way to condemn his administration’s politics.

After Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, the museum’s London branch put its Trump statue in golf attire to signal “his potential 2021 wardrobe”.