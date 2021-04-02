Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

Reporters travelling with US first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday (local time).

During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars.

Mandel Ngan/AP US first lady Jill Biden waves as she boards a plane before departing from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California.

She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.

A few minutes later, “Jasmine” reemerged without the wig – revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!”

The first lady's aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of “Jasmine.”

In her 2019 memoir, Where the Light Enters, Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

Andrew Harnik/AP Dr Jill Biden is a known prankster.

When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote.