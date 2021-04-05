Trump campaign reportedly had to return over $174m to supporters

The Trump Campaign has reportedly had to return millions.

It appears that Donald Trump continued to take enormous sums of money from his supporters even after the 2020 presidential election was over.

A new report from The New York Times reveals that the ex-president issued US$122.7 million ($174.6m) in refunds to his supporters last year, which amounted to 11 per cent of the money Trump’s campaign raised.

The publication’s findings were based on a review of Federal Election Commission filings.

Beginning last summer, Trump’s campaign and WinRed–the company that handled online donations–added pre-checked recurring payment boxes to online donations.

READ MORE:

* Did Donald Trump break the law in his call to Georgia's secretary of state?

* US election: Trump raises more than $150m off false election claims

* Landslide was a fraudulent construct of wishful thinking



Contributors weren’t aware that they had to manually uncheck the boxes unless they read the disclaimer. If they didn’t check the fine print, then contributors’ credit cards were charged weekly until the day of the election.

In the days before the election, the campaign “made that disclaimer increasingly opaque,” The Times writes, and even added a second pre-checked box that doubled the donation.

Banks soon became “inundated with fraud complaints” from Trump supporters who didn’t realise they had agreed to recurring contributions.

The Times reports that in late 2020, several banks and one of the US’s leading credit card companies revealed that these cases constituted up to three percent of all fraud complaints.

Jason Miller, a Trump spokesperson, shut down these claims of fraud, telling the publication that internal data concluded that only .87 per cent of transactions saw credit card disputes.

“The fact we had a dispute rate of less than 1 per cent of total donations despite raising more grass-roots money than any campaign in history is remarkable,” Miller said.

Trump amassed US$255.4m from his supporters in the eight weeks after the election, raising over US$2m per day from early November to December 14, the day the Electoral College vote was finalised.

The Trump campaign’s daily average refund in December was $720,000. In comparison, Joe Biden’s campaign refunded 2.2 per cent of its 2020 donations.