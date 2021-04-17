US police shooting of 13-year-old boy with his hands up puts America on edge

Protesters holding signs navigate along Chicago's South Michigan Avenue after the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS DISTRESSING CONTENT.

Calls for police reform in the US are growing more urgent after video footage was released of a Chicago officer shooting dead a 13-year-old boy who had his hands up.

Adam Toledo, who died from a single gunshot wound to the chest following the confrontation last month, was one of the youngest people killed by the police in the state of Illinois in years.

Prosecutors have said that the boy was carrying a gun as he fled from police but video analysis appears to show he dropped it before complying with a command to raise his hands.

The graphic video, which was made public on Thursday, shows the police officer chasing Adam through an alley. As the teenager slows down, the officer yells "Hands! Hands! Show me your (expletive) hands!"

The officer, named as Eric Stillman, yells "Drop it!". Midway through repeating the order he opens fire, with the bullet striking the boy in the chest and knocking him to the floor.

Stillman then performs CPR on the child. "Stay with me," he says more than once.

The release of the footage of a white police officer shooting Adam, who is Latino, came at a sensitive time, with the ongoing trial over the killing of George Floyd in nearby Minneapolis and the recent police killing of another black man, Daunte Wright, in one of that city's suburbs.

As the Civilian Office of Police Accountability posted the material on its website, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to keep the peace and some downtown businesses boarded up their windows in the expectation that there could be unrest.

Shafkat Anowar/AP Toledo was shot to death by an officer on March 29 in an alley in Chicago.

A protest rally was planned for Friday night in the predominantly Latino community of Little Village where Adam grew up, with hundreds expected to attend.

Choking up at times, Lightfoot described watching the video as "excruciating". "As a mum, this is not something you want children to see," she added, saying too many young people are left vulnerable to "systemic failures that we simply must fix”.

“This is a moment that calls for justice for our children and accountability in all our public institutions,” JB Pritzker, governor of Illinois, said in a statement.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congresswoman, said: "Ending this isn’t just about consequences for who pulls the trigger. It’s about admitting to and confronting an entire system that exists to protect, defend, and cover up state violence."

Civil rights groups called on Chicago officials to introduce stricter gun controls in the city, which has seen a spike in gun violence in recent months.

In the wake of the video's release, Tim Grace, Stillman's attorney, claimed Adam left the officer no choice but to shoot.

Tyler LaRiviere The head of the Chicago Police Union says the shooting was “100 per cent justified”.

"The juvenile offender had the gun in his right hand, looked at the officer which could be interpreted as attempting to acquire a target and began to turn to face the officer attempting to swing the gun in his direction," Grace wrote.

John Catanzara, head of the Chicago Police Union, also defended the shooting, saying it was “100 per cent justified”.

“That officer’s actions were actually heroic,” he said. “There’s a very good reason he only shot once. Like I said, he could have been shot multiple times but the officer assessed in a split second."

But Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, an attorney for Adam’s family, said the bodycam footage and other videos "speak for themselves”.

She said it was irrelevant whether Adam was holding a gun before he turned towards the officer. "If he had a gun, he tossed it," she said. "The officer said, 'Show me your hands’. He complied. He turned around."

Tyler LaRiviere Activists rally and protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Chicago, following the release of the bodycam footage.

The US is also reeling from a number of mass shootings in recent weeks. On Thursday night (local time), a gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis' main airport, killing eight people before taking his own life. Law enforcement officials named the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, a former FedEx employee.

US President Joe Biden said he was saddened by the latest shooting.

Speaking at the White House as he hosted Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga, Biden said gun violence was a "national embarrassment and must come to an end".

He once again expressed support for an assault weapons ban.

The president said: "Who in God's name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds? It's just wrong. I won't give up until it's done."

The president last week signed executive orders intended to curb gun violence and reiterated his call on Congress to pass bills expanding background checks, which have passed the House, and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.